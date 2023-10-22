ABU DHABI:– Multiply Group (ADX: MULTIPLY), a leading Abu Dhabi-based investment holding firm, today announced a net profit excluding fair value changes of AED 331 million for Q3 2023. This marks a significant 337% increase from AED 76 million reported in the same quarter of 2022. In Q3, 2023, the Group’s net profit, including fair value changes in investments, stands at AED 145.77 million.

The Group's Q3 2023 revenue of AED 351.8 million is a 23.82% YoY growth driven by the organic growth across its 4 core verticals (+9% YoY) and the consolidation of Media 247 and LVL effective 1 July 2023. The gross profit margin rose to 50.1%, reflecting an improvement of 128 basis points from Q3 2022.

This growth was bolstered by dividend income amounting to AED 194.37 million from the Group’s public portfolio and an increased share of profit to reflect the change in the functional currency of the Turkish JV Kalyon from Turkish Lira to USD.

In the first nine months of 2023, the Group’s year to date net profit excluding fair value changes rose to AED 811.17 million, a 199% YoY growth.

Multiply Group remains poised to capitalize on emerging value-accretive acquisition opportunities worldwide, spanning its operating verticals and investment arm. The Group boats a robust cash position of AED 1.65 billion, favourable debt-to-equity and debt-to-assets ratios, and access to over AED 4 billion in financing capacity.

