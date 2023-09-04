Manama, Bahrain: "Mulim", the Gulf Cooperation Council’s capital markets authorities investor awareness program, announced the second edition of the GCC Smart Investor Award, which allows participation of citizens and residents of the GCC countries to present creative ideas related to financial activities and investment awareness.

The Mulim campaign which was launched in early 2022 aims to raise awareness in financial activities and investments in the capital markets through several awareness programs and activities.

The GCC Smart Investor Award consists of four categories: videography, drawing, photography, and writing. Submission for the Award is open from September to November 2022, and applications are accepted through the campaign website. Announcement of the 36 winners will be in December 2023. With the competition’s prizes amounting to more than one million Saudi Riyals, all participations will be subject to evaluation by a specialized committee with experts from every category to assess the submission.

On this occasion, Mr. Ali Haroon Al Aamer, Acting Director of Capital Markets Supervision at the Central Bank of Bahrain commented: “We hope to witness the creativity of Bahraini youth among the award winners, and call on all interested individuals and school and university students in the Kingdom of Bahrain to participate in this competition.”

Details of the GCC Smart Investor Award can be found in the campaign’s website MulimGCC.org.