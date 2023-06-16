Msheireb Properties, the Qatari leading sustainable real estate developer and subsidiary of Qatar Foundation, clinched the win in the Mixed-Use Development of the Year - Qatar category at the recently held Real Estate Asia Awards for its signature project, Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is one of Msheireb Properties’ smartest and most sustainable city districts, employing a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve the environment and the cultural identity of Qatar. It adopts the latest advanced smart services and applications for a new, fully digital experience.

The project received some of the highest certifications for sustainable buildings from the green building rating system LEED. It is also the first company in Qatar to achieve the SmartScore certification, attributed to buildings that deliver an exceptional user experience, drive cost efficiency, meet high sustainability standards, and are fully future-ready.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is strategically located in the heart of Doha and is home to several international companies such as Vodafone, Microsoft, and HSBC, amongst others. It is also the hub of five-star hotels, retail outlets, residential and commercial spaces, and cultural entities, making it an integrated destination for living, working, and entertainment.

The company adopts an architectural language that combines the past with the latest in eco-friendly technologies to realise a relevant language that is used to create buildings with a shared DNA, reviving local heritage and culture through a unified architectural idiom.

Dr. Hafiz Ali, Director of Marketing and Communications at Msheireb Properties, said: "We are pleased to win this valuable award, which reflects our efforts in developing leading mixed-use urban projects. Our city, Msheireb Downtown, offers integrated residential and commercial spaces, retail shops, hotels, as well as cultural and art centers. This award enhances Qatar's international profile and reflects Qatar's vision of embracing the highest sustainability standards in modern urban projects as ideal destinations for future generations.”

In addition to Msheireb Downtown Doha, the company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort to be Qatar’s largest wellness destination, offering guests unique services and treatments based upon Islamic healing principles and using “indigenous ingredients” for the region.

Real Estate Asia Awards honours the most innovative real estate developments and laud industry players in Asia Pacific that stand out in the market.

