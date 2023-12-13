Dubai, United Arab Emirates - MSE Drives, the prestigious super cars club founded by French enthusiast Francis Clotilde, is making its grand entry into Dubai in collaboration with the Dubai-based media agency, 360 Comms. In recent years, MSE Drives has evolved to offer participants a truly memorable experience on every road trip, turning humble beginnings into unforgettable adventures. With the announcement of their inaugural presence in Dubai, the success is also credited to the exclusive sponsorship extended by Sterling Cars, a testament to the shared commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of luxury automobiles.

Having successfully conquered top cities around the world, including Paris, Luxemburg, Liège, Stuttgart, Munich, Bologna, Alps, Barcelona, Salzburg, MSE Drives is now bringing its exhilarating experience to the heart of luxury and speed enthusiasts in the Middle East.

As it is known for its unparalleled collection of luxury and sports cars, the GCC serves as the ideal playground for MSE Drives. The club has chosen Dubai as its base, recognizing the city's unmatched passion for high-end automobiles and the perfect backdrop for their signature events.

The heart of MSE Drives lies in fostering connections among car enthusiasts. Each rally, designed with the singular goal of uniting drivers, encourages the sharing of automotive passion both behind the wheel and beyond the sleek exterior of sports cars.

Founder Francis Clotilde expressed his excitement about the expansion, stating, "Dubai is a natural fit for MSE Drives. The enthusiasm for super cars in the GCC is unparalleled, and we are thrilled to be a part of this vibrant community."

“Whether it is the thrill of mountainous terrains and the scenic beauty of the UAE or the excitement of a circuit, MSE Drives in Dubai will ensure each road trip exceeds expectations. Our focus on bringing this to Dubai was to help creating unforgettable adventures for car enthusiasts in the iconic UAE.” Expressed Co-founders of 360 Comms, Adel Omar & Elhussein ElMahy.

MSE Drives invites Dubai residents and car enthusiasts to join their exclusive club, offering access to regular events, thrilling rallies, and a community of like-minded individuals who share a passion for automotive excellence.

Don't miss the opportunity to be part of the next chapter in the world of luxury cars as MSE Drives revs its engines in Dubai in February 2024.

Contrary to common misconception, owning a supercar is not a prerequisite to join MSE Drives. A passion for sports cars, a spirited personality, and a genuine desire to share the love for automobiles are the only qualifications needed. Join MSE Drives in Dubai, and let every road trip become a chapter in your unforgettable adventure with like-minded enthusiasts.

For more information and enrollment, visit www.msedrives.com

Instagram Account: Mseddrives, MSEDXB