Riyadh: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the inclusion of King Abdulaziz Port by container liner MSC to its Upper Gulf Express shipping service.

Launching in end of May, the new route connects the Dammam based hub to the Arabian Gulf ports of Khalifa, Sharjah, and Umm Qasr aboard a 4,000-TEU vessel.

The pan-GCC cargo link gives King Abdulaziz Port an added edge in regional trade besides fulfilling an important outcome of the National Transport and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) that aims to boost the Kingdom’s competitive standing as a key investment destination on the global maritime map.

A logistics center of excellence equipped with cutting-edge facilities and top-tier capabilities, King Abdulaziz Port continues to set one operational record after another with the recent one coming last March when it handled 18,553 TEUs on a single ship.

