AMMAN – Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Softina for Training and Development; an intelligent platform that embraces entrepreneurs to develop their own businesses, to cooperate in raising youth capacities in entrepreneurial, industrial and business development.

The MoU aims at enhancing the culture of business and innovation among young people by providing them with diverse expertise, while at the same time, furnishing Softina with the latest technological devices, manufactured and produced by Talal Abu-Ghazaleh for Technology (TAGTech), a member of TAG.Global, including laptops, tablets and smartphones.

The Memorandum was signed, under the patronage of HE Dr. Talal Abu-Ghazaleh, TAG.Global’s founder and chairman, by his Consultant, Mr. Loay Abu-Osbeh, with Softina Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Hamdi Abuzahra.

During the signing ceremony, Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh affirmed TAG.Global’s keenness to support the industrial sector by offering several services, programs, consulting and technical support and capacity building, for the purpose of developing industrial projects to keep pace with the accelerating changes in the business world. This could be achieved by providing distinguished training programs that meet the needs and requirements of young people to successfully compete in local and global labor markets.

Dr. Abu-Ghazaleh, also, emphasized the important role the youth play in shaping the future, urging the need to help them improve their skills through the use of modern ICT tools.

For his part, Dr. Abuzahra said that Softina had managed in a short period of time to effectively create success stories for several entrepreneurial people who established private businesses that contributed to increasing their incomes and creating new job opportunities in promising industrial fields. That is in addition to the provision of Softina's services to around 5,000 young people across the Arab region and the world.

Mr. Abu-Osbeh also stated that the implementation of the MoU has already started, and it includes training programs in Jordan, Palestine, Egypt and Iraq through TAG.Global’s offices. He added that such a memorandum is part of the long-term cooperation with Softina.

The agreement also provides for organizing specialized conferences, holding workshops and specialized training courses such as project management, marketing skills, bookkeeping, IT and Internet skills, and digital training through Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Digital Platform.

It is worth mentioning that Talal Abu-Ghazaleh Global (TAG.Global) is a global organization for professional services, education, capacity building and tech products, operating in more than 100 offices around the world.

Softina for Training and Development is an innovative company that supports entrepreneurs who are interested in the manufacturing of natural cosmetics. It has a comprehensive and intelligent platform to meet all the training needs.

