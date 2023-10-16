Last Sunday, Minister Dr Saleh Al-Kharabsheh signed the memorandum, marking the commencement of a year-long preliminary feasibility study for large-scale projects based on renewable (green) hydrogen.

JGA is embarking on this feasibility study with the goal of establishing a new green hydrogen project in a greenfield site near the Port of Aqaba, utilizing desalinated seawater and dedicated renewable power.

Minister Kharabsheh emphasized the Ministry's dedication to its sustainable vision, highlighting the alignment of this initiative with the Economic Modernization Vision (2020-2030), which places a strong emphasis on investment in green hydrogen in Jordan.

The primary focus of this memorandum is to generate cost-competitive green hydrogen and green fuels, contributing to Jordan's development and supporting the global transition towards a net-zero emissions future.

Dr Wael Suleiman, JGA and Fidelity Group CEO, commented, "Today’s signing ceremony is a symbol of Jordan's resolute determination to harness its abundant renewable energy resources. Our MoU serves as the blueprint for the collaborative efforts between private sector entities and the government to expand the potential of green hydrogen."

JGA will provide a detailed Work Plan outlining "Key Milestones" of the project. A technical report will offer a comprehensive prefeasibility level desktop assessment of the full project value chain, encompassing renewable energy, energy storage, power transmission, and green hydrogen/ammonia production.

PhD Marlena Krohn, JGA Vice President and General Director of Hynfra, emphasized, "The signing of this MoU demonstrates the Ministry's dedication to fostering a future where renewable hydrogen plays a pivotal role in Jordan's energy sector. I am very excited that we are part of the project and we will bring our best knowledge to provide the ultimate technology setup."

JGA was established through collaboration between representatives from the Polish hydrogen firm, Hynfra PSA, and the UAE-based chemical company, Fidelity Group.

Tomoho Umeda, Hynfra CEO, expressed, "We take great pride in the fact that a company from our group will be able to bring our century-old Polish experience in ammonia synthesis to Jordan. It is our ambition for the Jordan project to be an optimal marriage of renewable energy possibilities and our unique know-how in producing green chemistry products. Today's agreement significantly advances us toward this goal, and we have even greater confidence in our prospects as our partner, Wael Suleiman from Fidelity Group, brings remarkable expertise in executing large-scale chemical projects on the Arabian Peninsula."

If the study yields favorable results, the Ministry is prepared to proceed with an official framework agreement, ultimately leading to the final investment agreement, as stated by the Minister.