Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) has achieved an increase of 25% of freight transport in the first quarter of this year 2022, transporting more than 5.5 million tons of minerals and goods compared to the same period of the last year 2021 by.

Commenting on such achievement, the acting director of Corporate Communication and Marketing Hisham Ashkar said that the freight trains plays an important role in strengthening the industrial and commercial sectors of the Kingdom providing sustainable and reliable logistical solutions.

He added that quantities of cargo transported by rails over the first quarter has effectively contributed in reducing the emissions of carbon dioxide by equivalent of 197,000 metric tons, saving more than 900,000 barrels of diesel fuel. This comes in consistent with SAR's aims to play a prominent role in the supporting the country's development and economic diversification efforts along with the Saudi Vision 2030 in making the Kingdom a logistical hub connecting the three continents.

Ashkar explained that SAR’s freight and mineral trains covered more than 1.2 thousand km, which helps in reducing road maintenance cost, road traffic accidents, as well as taking more than 230,000 trucks off the road.

He stated that the freight trains actively succeeded in raising the quality of transport in the Kingdom and increasing the efficiency of cargo transporting by rail. At the same time, it promotes the competitiveness of Saudi goods by reducing transportation costs.

Moreover, Mr. Ashkar pointed out that SAR plays a pivotal role in the development of the Saudi economy via the transport sector in both freight and passenger services. In addition to, SAR creates promising opportunities in various sectors, enhancing the overall development expectations of the Kingdom in line with the objectives of the national strategy for transportation and logistics.

