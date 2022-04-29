Abu Dhabi: The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA), the UAE’s leading entity that trains current and future diplomats, announced that more than 1,000 Emiratis and aspiring diplomats have applied to join its Post-Graduate Diploma programme in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations for 2022/2023, which concluded today.

Themed ‘Diplomats of the Future,’ AGDA’s recruitment campaign was launched in mid-February and called upon aspiring diplomats to apply for the programme before 28 April 2022. This year, AGDA received a record-breaking 1,106 number of applicants – with an increase of 58 percent compared to last year. The increase indicates a growing interest in young Emiratis wishing to pursue a career in diplomacy and foreign affairs and represent their county around the world.

Out of 1106 applications, 34 percent were by Emirati males (378 applications), while 66 percent were by females (728 applications). The rising number of female applicants reflects the commitment of the UAE and AGDA to provide women with the opportunities to grow and excel in serving their country’s foreign policy objectives, skilfully and knowledgably.

Since its inception in 2014, the Academy has been preparing and training future diplomats, by providing them with the required knowledge and insights to enable them to explore some of the world’s most pressing challenges. AGDA has thus become the driving force of worldwide strategic initiatives that aim to enhance the UAE’s diplomatic presence and strengthen its international standing.

