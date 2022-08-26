Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Maritime today announced it has licensed more than 1,000 jet skis via its Musaffah-based Licensing and Inspection Centre for Jet Skis since its transition from Abu Dhabi Police to Abu Dhabi Maritime in December 2021.

Promoting easy access to licensing services, the Abu Dhabi Maritime Administration website and dedicated portal, with the support of AD Ports Group’s Maqta Gateway, offers a streamlined process for the licensing of new jet skis, licence renewals, and technical inspection bookings. The service is both free of charge and time efficient, with the full process taking only half an hour.

Established by an agreement between AD Ports Group and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Maritime has a mandate to implement effective maritime services and state-of-the-art infrastructure.

Capt. Saif Al Mheiri, Managing Director, Abu Dhabi Maritime, said, "Abu Dhabi supports a thriving maritime community and is today one of the region's prime destinations for aquatic tourism and sports. By leveraging Abu Dhabi Maritime’s fully integrated digital licensing services, water sports enthusiasts can navigate the emirate’s waters in confidence knowing that their equipment meets the highest safety and security standards.

"In line with our mission to further position Abu Dhabi as a leading maritime activity centre, our team of Emirati technical experts are always on hand to help applicants finalise all procedures within half an hour from the moment they apply online, which includes booking inspection appointments at the location of their choice."

Required documents for jet ski licencing include a jet ski ownership certificate, valid insurance policy and a UAE ID.

To finalise the licence issuance, applicants should book an inspection appointment at the location of their choice to ensure vehicles meet Abu Dhabi Maritime’s technical requirements including onboard access to all safety and security kits.

The Licensing and Inspection Centre for Jet Skis operates from 09:00 am to 09:00 pm from Monday to Friday. To visit the Centre or make inquiries, please contact the toll-free number, send an email to Info@admaritime.ae or visit AD Maritime's website.