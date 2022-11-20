National Bonds launches exclusive time-based offer to support parents; first 100 savers will be gifted the amount of AED 100 funded in their minor’s accounts by National Bonds until end of November 2022

Dubai, UAE: A whopping 51 per cent of parents in the UAE are saving for their children’s future education, with the majority of savers being expatriates from the South Asian subcontinent, aside from UAE Nationals. This is according to a survey conducted by National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai.

The survey, which takes into account the responses of approximately 1700 residents in the UAE, shows that parents who save, hold a bachelor’s degree or above and earn a monthly income of AED 10,000 or more. Moreover, the survey points out that parents that don’t start saving early for their kids’ education eventually need to put aside a large chunk of their income for schooling as the years go by and as the number of children increases in the family.

Another finding of the survey is that of those saving for their children’s education, the majority prefer their children to study medicine, engineering or information technology – highlighting that fact that parents believe these are the primary options that will help drive financial success for their children.

The survey was conducted ahead of World Children’s Day, marked globally on 20 November 2022, with the aim to delve deeper into the saving habits among parents in the UAE.

In response to the findings, National Bonds is offering an exclusive incentive as part of their Minors Savings Account to help parents systematically set aside funds for their children’s future and earn attractive returns on the money saved. The first 100 parents opening accounts before the end of November 2022 can open accounts for free and receive AED100 in their account deposited by National Bonds. Providing yet another attractive incentive for parents to save is National Bonds’ signature AED 35 million rewards program which has already seen 7 minors win luxury cards in two years and 15 minors become millionaires with National Bonds.

Speaking of the survey, National Bonds Deputy Group CEO, Rehab Lootah, said: “It is incumbent on us to ensure that all segments of our society can save and grow their wealth. The recent survey we conducted shows us that many parents are committed to saving, but they don’t have a dedicated fund that is designed to protect their children’s future. It was also alarming to note that this commitment to saving for their children is not as prevalent among UAE Nationals as it is among Asian communities.”

“Our aim is to support all parents to save as early as possible for their children’s education and also have an emergency fund set aside for their young ones, especially those parents who are in the lower income groups. To support UAE parents with this effort, we’re running a special initiative that can help them cultivate prudent savings and spending habits. We urge all parents to make use of this timely offer to begin a regular saving plan for their children,” she added.

In addition to the National Bonds’ saving scheme for minors, the annual rewards program has seen many young lives transformed where prizes worth AED 76.1 million have been give away to minors over the last 16 years. One was a 17 years’ old boy that secured AED 2 million by winning in two consecutive years.

