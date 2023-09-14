Montblanc, the leading global Maison for luxury business lifestyle, has opened its first Boutique in Iraq, bringing its exquisite collection of luxury products to the nation’s Baghdad capital. Partnered with luxury retail distributor, Arabian Marketing Cooperation, the new point of sale is located in the city’s prestigious Baghdad Mall.

Customers will have the opportunity to explore the world of Montblanc and discover the Maison’s extensive product portfolio of timepieces, writing instruments, leather goods, accessories, eyewear, and growing range of technology devices. These include the latest Extreme 3.0 collection of sleek, stylish and functional leather pieces designed to meet an urban explorer’s every need. For watch enthusiasts, the wide selection of timepieces, including the Montblanc 1858 collection, brings inspiration of the rich watchmaking history of Minerva.

Franck Juhel, President of Montblanc Middle East, India, Africa, Greece & Turkey said: “Montblanc has a long history as a pioneering luxury brand entering markets ahead of others, because we are focused on being close to our customers. While many of our Iraqi clients visit our boutiques in other parts of the world, there is increasing demand for us to be present here, we look forward to offering the same world-class luxury experience in Baghdad."

The new Montblanc boutique is located on the 1st floor of Baghdad Mall, Kindi Street, Harthiya, Baghdad, Iraq.

Anwar Abdul Lateef , Chairman of Baghdad Mall said: “Our challenges in Iraq over the past two decades have meant that Iraqi consumers have been limited in their access to international luxury brands and a modern shopping experience. We welcome Montblanc’s venture into this territory and appreciate that their local partners recognise the potential for this fast-growing market and the appetite of the Iraqi luxury consumer. We are proud to host the first Montblanc official point of sale in Iraq in our prestigious mall and to start to raise the quality of the experience that local shoppers can expect to have in their own country.

About Montblanc

Synonymous with excellence in craftsmanship and design, Montblanc has been pushing the boundaries of innovation ever since the Maison first revolutionized the culture of writing in 1906. Ingenuity and imagination continue to be driving forces for the Maison today as it advances its expression of fine craftsmanship across product categories: writing instruments, watches, leather goods, new technologies and accessories. Reflecting upon its ongoing mission to create fine lifetime companions born from bold ideas and expertly crafted through the skills of the Maison’s artisans, the iconic Montblanc Emblem has become the ultimate seal of performance, quality and an expression of sophisticated style. As part of its on-going commitment to elevating and support those who strive to leave their mark, Montblanc continues to assert its encouragement of education programs around the world and initiatives that inspire people to express their full potential.

All Information and images are available to download on the Montblanc Press Lounge:

https://press.montblanc.com/

About Baghdad Mall

Baghdad Mall is a multi-purpose building consisting of a shopping mall, a hotel and a medical centre. Located in Harthiya, Baghdad, at the intersection between Damascus street and Al-Kindi street, it is the largest luxury shopping mall in Baghdad. The multi-level shopping mall currently features over one hundred retail outlets, a thousand parking spaces, and contains dozens of restaurants and cafes. Baghdad Mall opened on 28th August 2017, taking 3 years to complete. The event was of symbolic value as part of the reconstruction effort of the government and the opening ceremony was personally attended by the Prime Minister and a host of Iraqi celebrities.