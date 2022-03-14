Doha, Qatar: Mondrian Doha, Doha’s leading luxury hotel and fantasia destination that celebrates fashion, art, culture, and music, marked International Women’s Day with a joint panel discussion with Harper’s Bazaar Qatar that took place on 8th March 2022 at CUT Doha Terrace.

Mondrian Doha celebrated such special occasion through an interactive panel discussion; moderated by Bianca Brigitte Bonomi, Publisher of Harper's Bazaar Magazine Qatar featuring four renowned inspiring women speakers:

Sheikha Asma Al Thani , the 1st Qatari woman to summit the 8th highest mountain, Mount Manaslu, and the 1st to climb mount Ama Dablam

, the 1st Qatari woman to summit the 8th highest mountain, Mount Manaslu, and the 1st to climb mount Ama Dablam Dana Al Fardan , the 1st female Qatari contemporary composer, songwriter, singer in English, and the Cultural Ambassador for the Qatari Philharmonic Orchestra

, the 1st female Qatari contemporary composer, songwriter, singer in English, and the Cultural Ambassador for the Qatari Philharmonic Orchestra Nada Khamis Al-Sulaiti , International Award-Winning Qatari Jewelry Designer & Founder of Hairaat Jewelry

, International Award-Winning Qatari Jewelry Designer & Founder of Hairaat Jewelry Winonah de Jong, the designer and creative director of high-end womenswear label WINONAH

During the discussion each of the inspiring panelists provided the audience with an inside-deep look into their successful journeys, their impactful achievements, and how they were able to overcome both personal and professional obstacles; while inspiring other women to lead and thrive.

Commenting on the occasion, Mikel Ibrahim, General Manager of Mondrian Doha, said: “At Mondrian Doha, we are committed to building inclusive workplaces where women feel valued. We have many women holding different leadership positions across all departments who are continuously contributing to elevating the hotel’s unique offering in Qatar. We are thrilled to be partnering with Harper’s Bazaar Qatar and are grateful for them for organizing the panel discussion”

Ghadi Ahmed, Assistant Director of Marketing, Mondrian Doha added: “International Women’s Day is a special day where we acknowledge the value and impact of successful achievements of prominent women. Women empowerment has been always at the heart of Mondrian Doha. For the past 5 years, we have been actively marking such occasion through campaigns that reinforces women empowerment and motivate them to continuously thrive, lead and shine.”

Bianca Brigitte Bonomi, Publisher of Harper's Bazaar Magazine Qatar commented: “As Qatar’s leading international luxury women’s title, we were thrilled to host an empowering panel discussion with four exceptional women at Mondrian Doha. At Harper’s Bazaar, we believe in the importance of celebrating female achievements and offering a platform to pioneering and inspirational women across the cultural, sport, and business spectrums. During the discussion, our pioneering panelists stressed on the idea of ‘digging deep’ – namely to find something inside of ourselves, or an external stimulus, that enables us to embrace experience, to achieve things we thought unattainable.”

The event saw the attendance of influencing women who enjoyed interacting with other key figures while enjoying CUT’s savory bites and intriguing atmospheres at its terrace.

-Ends-

ABOUT MONDRIAN HOTELS & RESIDENCES

Mondrian is more than a hotel: it’s a way of travel. Known for its groundbreaking design and progressive programming it is a “must” destination for locals or travelers. Mondrian is always at the heart of the most exciting cultural scenes in the world, serving up innovation and creativity for everyone. Mondrian provides a playful framework so that guests and locals alike can immerse themselves in the culture of each city it inhabits. Design is at the center of the Mondrian experience with hotels designed by some of the world’s most famous architects and designers, including Philippe Starck and Marcel Wanders. With six properties in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, London, Doha and Seoul, the brand is on track to more than double its footprint by 2023, with upcoming openings in Bordeaux, Cannes, Australia’s Gold Coast and more. MondrianHotels.com

Mondrian Hotels & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. ennismore.com

HARPER’S BAZAAR

Launched in 1867, Harper’s Bazaar, represents the ultimate blend of fashion, fantasy and formidable women. Positioned as the “Culture of Fashion”, Bazaar became the sophisticated, elegant and provocative style resource for fashion, style and beauty trends while profiling the most stylish and influential women

With un unparalleled authority on style and luxury, Harper’s Bazaar Arabia has become the most prestigious and respected women’s fashion magazine in the region, blending local flavor with international style; pedigree with a progressive outlook, to remain the most revered fashion title in the Middle East.

Launched in 2012, Harper’s Bazaar Qataris dedicated to the style and cultural highlights of Doha. From the ultimate seasonal luxury must-buys to insights into Qatar’s fashion and lifestyle influencers, the Middle East’s leading magazine brand continues to shine the spotlight on this growing and affluent market