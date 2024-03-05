UAE: The Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, marked the commencement of the Unified GCC Traffic Week 2024 with the launch of an awareness campaign themed "Driving without a Phone”, in collaboration with watania Takaful. The campaign aims to enhance road safety and curb traffic accidents.

Concurrently, a three-month-long educational media campaign titled “Driving without a Phone” was launched to disseminate awareness and educational messages, encouraging adherence to traffic laws for the safety of all road users.

The launch event was attended by Major General Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defense, and Brigadier Ahmed Al-Sam Al-Naqbi, Head of the Traffic Awareness and Safety Team at the Federal Traffic Council, along with other council members and strategic partners. It underscored the ministry's commitment to safeguarding lives and property through promoting traffic safety principles, securing pedestrians, drivers, and vehicles, and minimizing the impact of traffic accidents.

The initiative aligns with the ministry's strategy, emphasizing continual development of safety protocols based on the latest research and technological advancements. During the ceremony, the members of the Federal Traffic Council, the Traffic Awareness and Safety Team, as well as strategic partners, were recognized for their pivotal roles in advancing traffic safety initiatives.

Ideal Driver Initiative

Simultaneously, the "Ideal Driver" initiative honored three exemplary drivers from Abu Dhabi, selected among 51 drivers across the emirates for their outstanding record of no traffic violations or accidents over the past five years. As part of the initiative, Watania Takaful offered 30 light vehicle drivers complimentary Takaful policies from and various prizes were also provided to the remaining 21 drivers (cyclists, truck drivers and taxi drivers who displayed the same adherence to traffic rules.

Hamad Mohammed Sharaf, Chief Strategic Partnerships at Watania Takafu said: “Watania Takaful is proud to have this opportunity for the second consecutive year to promote road safety alongside the UAE Ministry of Interior, whose support for this important cause is vital to saving lives and promoting responsible behavior and best practices among all UAE drivers. Our simple message that no driver should ever engage with their mobile phone can prevent many needless accidents and stop journeys ending in tragedy for drivers, their family and friends, and other road users. Our commitment to ensuring a safe environment on the roads underpins our service as a leading motor insurance provider across the nation.”

About Watania Takaful General

Watania Takaful General is one of the UAE leading Takaful providers, offering a full range of motor and technical or general Takaful products to both individuals and companies through a national network of full-service offices. WTG is a fully owned subsidiary of Watania International Holding, a DFM-listed investment holding company, focused on growth opportunities across the Takaful industry.

