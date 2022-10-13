Both parties to develop a digital strategy to improve patient experience

His Excellency Ahmed Al Dashti: “The MoU defines a new milestone in the Ministry’s digital transformation ambitions”

Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Injazat, the UAE’s home-grown technology champion in digital transformation, cloud, and cyber security, to accelerate digital transformation and provide advanced, full-fledged health services.

The collaboration targets the development of multiple digital health solutions, in line with the Ministry’s strategic objectives to provide innovative and advanced technology-based and AI-integrated services. The MoU also comes in response to the government’s ambitions towards making the UAE a leading international destination in smart healthcare.

The MoU was signed by H.E. Ahmed Al Dashti, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector in MoHAP, and Dr. Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Injazat, during GITEX Technology Week, taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre between October 10-14.

Innovative Platform

The agreement will see MoHAP leverage Injazat’s technological capabilities to launch digital solutions that can provide seamless and improved healthcare. Both parties will work together to enable a single, unified platform for patients and providers, as well as establish a strong digital strategy to help all stakeholders adapt to emerging healthcare trends and improve patient experience.

Additionally, to enhance the quality of health services and patients’ safety, both parties will develop an innovative platform for data analysis of the population, using a comprehensive and sustainable analysis system. AI-based analysis will equip MoHAP with the necessary insights to improve the policies and processes that can ultimately deliver innovative and comprehensive health services as per the best international standards.

Digital Transformation

“The MoU defines a new milestone in the Ministry’s digital transformation ambitions, enabling MoHAP to leverage AI technology to provide better, more efficient health services. In line with our wise leadership’s directives to establish an integrated health ecosystem that ensures community satisfaction and wellbeing, the collaboration will create sustainable solutions for smart healthcare, in addition to launching innovative projects and initiatives,” commented H.E. Ahmed Al Dashti, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector in MoHAP

“Our partnership with MoHAP is the perfect example of how public and private bodies can contribute to the evolution and advancement of the country's healthcare industry through digital transformation. We will also support the Ministry’s efforts to establish a smart, sustainable, and fully integrated health ecosystem,” said Ussama Dahabiyeh, Chief Executive Officer at Injazat.