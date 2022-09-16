Dubai, UAE: The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) received a delegation from the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), led by H.E. Eng. Salem Al Marri, MBRSC Director General, to learn about the specialised and unique services the library offers to visitors, and view its collection of space-related books and references. The visit also aimed to discuss ways to enhance cooperation, in order to familiarise the younger generations with the UAE's historical achievements in this pioneering and vital sector.

H.E. Mohammed Ahmad Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, welcomed the members of the delegation. H.E. stressed the importance of creating channels for knowledge exchange across all fields and disciplines with all authorities, institutions, and specialised research centres in the UAE, including MBRSC, which is leading the historical achievements of the UAE's national space sector.

“Mohammed Bin Rashid Library embeds Dubai’s new vision of boosting the cultural movement and providing significant support to the country’s new knowledge-based economy, both directly and indirectly,” said H.E. Al Murr affirming the Library’s commitment to establishing strategic partnerships with local, regional, and international entities to provide a better environment for cultural and knowledge exchange. These aims come in line with the UAE's ambitions to create a knowledge-centered society that focuses on reading as an integral component.

During the visit, the delegation got acquainted with MBRL’s various facilities, services, and libraries, along with a tour through the UAE photography exhibition, a unique journey that recounts the UAE’s cultural, political, and social development over the past fifty years. The delegation also visited the Treasures of the Library exhibition, which displays an impressive collection of rare and old books, atlases, and manuscripts, some of which dating back to the 13th century. The visit included a briefing on the Library's dedicated spaces for meetings, and organizing cultural and artistic festivals, and hosting local and international film screenings, theatre performances and music concerts.

Moreover, MBRL staff detailed members of the visiting delegation on the Library’s vision in terms of hosting activities and its annual programme of events, as well as its adoption of the latest artificial intelligence and library technologies available worldwide. Such technologies feature an electronic retrieval system, self-service booths, a book digitisation lab, smart robots to answer visitors' inquiries, along with implementing AR, VR, and other advanced technologies.

H.E. engineer Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), admired the Library’s premium services, facilities, and technologies, which bring about an extraordinary knowledge experience to all society, particularly People of Determination. “Undoubtedly, Mohammed Bin Rashid Library performs a leading role towards uplifting the UAE’s cultural scene and improving its knowledge-based economy on all levels,” His Excellency said.

Aspiring to highlight the UAE’s leading achievements in all sectors and fields, including Space sector, H.E. Al Marri focused on the necessity of bolstering collaborative efforts between MBRSC and Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to exchange expertise in related fields.

At the conclusion of the visit, the delegation presented MBRL a range of its valuable publications, including one in Braille system, which sheds light on the Emirates Mars Mission (The Hope probe), the Arab world's first mission to another planet. The delegation members also admired the Library’s knowledge treasures and aspiring efforts to raise awareness of the UAE’s Space achievements.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, built over more than 500,000 sq. ft. including land and floor spaces, is one of the most remarkable buildings in the Middle East, with an architectural concept inspired by "The Rehl"- the traditional X-shaped lectern used across the Islamic world. The Library is one of the most technologically-advanced libraries in the world, utilising artificial intelligence technologies (AI), augmented reality (AR), holograms, and smart robots.