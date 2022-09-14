Dubai, UAE: Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) welcomed a delegation from Dubai Judicial Council today, led by Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, to explore the Library’s leading services, facilities, as well as specialised legal books and resources offered for researchers and law specialists. The delegation also discussed prospects of mutual collaboration in related fields, including educational activities about individual rights and obligations in the UAE.

Welcoming the delegation, His Excellency Mohammad Ahmad Al Murr, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, affirmed the Library’s leading role in raising awareness on legal aspects, by providing a unique selection of books, references, periodicals, and encyclopaedias to enrich the knowledge of all visitors and members, particularly lawyers, students, and legal scholars.

"With a knowledge collection encompassing hundreds of thousands of printed, digital, and audio-visual materials in over 30 international languages, Mohammed Bin Rashid Library kindles the learning passion in young people, in line with its strategic vision to promote Dubai’s position as a cultural capital. In cooperation with government and private entities, the Library performs a major role in preserving cultural heritage, as well as providing a diverse collection of intriguing books to young people and other readers. At MBRL, we strive to establish a global knowledge base catering to all cultural needs in the society,” HE Al Murr added.

Dr. Saif Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, expressed his pleasure with this visit, emphasising that MBRL’s knowledge treasures stands as a unique cultural landmark inspiring future generations to support the UAE’s comprehensive development in all fields. Admiring the Library’s premium services, facilities, and legal books and resources, Al Suwaidi praised MBRL’s major role in supporting the studies and researches of different scholars.

During the visit, the delegation received detailed description on MBRL’s various facilities, services, and libraries, along with a tour through the UAE photography exhibition, a unique journey that recounts the UAE’s cultural, political, and social development over the past fifty years. The delegation also visited the Treasures of the Library exhibition, which displays an impressive collection of rare and old books, atlases, and manuscripts, some of which dating back to the 13th century. The visit included a briefing on the Library's dedicated spaces for meetings, lectures, organising сultural and artistic festivals, and hosting local and international film screenings, theatre performances, and music concerts.

Furthermore, the delegation was briefed on MBRL’s cutting-edge technologies and year-round calendar of events, exhibitions, and activities, bringing together all segments of society. Due to its world-class facilities and services, the Library has also become an attractive destination for organisers of high-level events.

In addition, the visit highlighted MBRL’s considerable efforts to preserve cultural heritage for the coming generations, while promoting competitive education in society.

Dubai Judicial Council delegation also lauded the Library’s promising role in raising awareness on individual rights and obligations, as well as enriching legal knowledge for specialised scholars and practitioners, taking into considiration the UAE’s multicultural society of over 200 nationalities from around the world. Additionally, the delegation discussed collaboration prospects with Mohammed Bin Rashid Library as a significant step to provide better future for the coming generations, in line with the UAE wise leadership’s vision for the next fifty years. Concluding their visit, the delegation had a memorial photo taken with officials from Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, built over more than 500,000 sq. ft. including land and floor spaces, is one of the most remarkable buildings in the Middle East, with an architectural concept inspired by "The Rehl"- the traditional X-shaped lectern used across the Islamic world. The Library is one of the most technologically-advanced libraries in the world, utilising artificial intelligence technologies (AI), augmented reality (AR), holograms, and smart robots.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law Number 14 of 2016 to establish the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library. This is part of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious culture- and knowledge-based initiatives in the Arab World.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library intends to spark a passion for knowledge throughout UAE society, especially young people, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. The Library offers free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.