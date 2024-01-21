Dubai, UAE: As part of its efforts to promote art and theatre in the region, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, in cooperation with the Dubai National Theatre, announced that it will organise a series of theatre art courses in January, February, and March 2024. These courses include workshops that aim to develop participants’ skills in theatrical art.

The first of these workshops will begin next Tuesday, 23 January, and will continue until Thursday, 25 January, with the ‘Theatre Auditions Workshop’, under the supervision of trainer Intisar Issa. The course focuses on the actor's theatrical performance, and highlights the importance of auditions and dynamic interaction on stage. Participants will have a unique opportunity to acquire advanced artistic skills and create creative works that will be presented to the public or small groups, which will contribute to enhancing their expressive, creative, and communicative skills and abilities in theatrical acting.

On 13 and 14 February, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will organise the ‘Theatre Script Reading Workshop’ under the supervision of the trainer, Omar Ghobash. Participants will read theatrical scripts, to imagine the characters, and assume the role of the director, through a theoretical and practical experience of integrating the theater artist into the place, time, and characters of the theatrical work.

On 23 March, the library will host the ‘Theatre Recitation Workshop’ under the supervision of Professor Maher Salibi. It will focus on the importance of recitation and its role as a vital element for conveying the message of any artwork in communicating emotions, ideas, and movements on stage. Participants in the workshop will learn how to master style and performance, and use visual and audio images efficiently.

Through these events, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library contributes a pivotal role in promoting culture and art locally, and inspiring a new generation of artists and creators. This supports the UAE’s comprehensive development renaissance over the next fifty years, and enhances Dubai’s position as a leading cultural hub regionally and globally.

Those interested can find more details about the library’s workshops and courses, as well as register and attend for free, through the official website mbrl.ae, and by following the library’s social media channels.