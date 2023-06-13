In its first year, the library organized nearly 200 educational, cultural, and training activities and workshops for adults, children, and families.

Dubai, UAE: Driven by its vision to promote cultural awareness and stimulate passion for knowledge among future generations, Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) will organise a series of cultural, community, and entertainment activities, competitions, and workshops for all age groups, to celebrate its first anniversary on Saturday, June 17. The event will be held under the slogan ‘A Year of Culture in a Whole World’.

“When we first established the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, we followed the inspiring words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai: ‘We want the library to be a house of wisdom, where researchers gather, youth innovate, and knowledge get drafted. We don’t want the library to be a place for books, we want it a place to attract youth and enhance their cultural and knowledge soul’,” said HE Mohammad Ahmad Al Murr, Chairman of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation.

“Today, as we celebrate our first anniversary, and based on this vision, we are proud of our achievements and their constructive role in promoting cultural awareness and knowledge. We aspire to make MBRL a leading cultural hub and a unique model for the next generation of libraries. We aim to continue our journey towards the development of MBRL as a leading cultural centre by expanding our services as well as cultural and strategic partnerships. We also look forward to offering more educational and cultural opportunities by organising cultural events, workshops, and lectures that inspire readers and enhance their intellectual capabilities,” added Al Murr.

“With the completion of one year of achievements and success, Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has contributed to supporting and promoting the cultural scene, transforming from a mere library into a thriving cultural center full of knowledge and creative interaction. This is due to the efforts of a passionate and dedicated team of Emirati employees who worked tirelessly to achieve our vision of empowering society and providing knowledge opportunities to all,” said Dr. Mohammed Salem Obaid Al Mazrooei, Board Member at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

“Mohammed bin Rashid Library will celebrate its first anniversary through a series of activities that combine art, entertainment, learning, and knowledge to embody the spirit of innovation and provide an unprecedented experience for its visitors. The celebration will also be a unique opportunity for discovering and developing talents. We are committed to organising events throughout the year to support our mission to stimulate passion for knowledge, and build a lighthouse of knowledge, culture, and creativity,” added Al Mazrooei.

Numbers and Statistics

In the span of a year, MBRL made several accomplishments that contributed to promoting cultural awareness and supporting knowledge-sharing, including the addition of nearly 120,000 books. MBRL welcomed over half a million visitors of different ages and nationalities to experience its facilities, services, and specialized sub-libraries.

The total number of print and e-book titles reached over 1 million, while the number of titles and videos in the database reached more than 21 million titles. In addition, the number of books requested from the website and application were more than 4,400 books, and more than 620,000 e-books, along with 6 global databases.

The library organized nearly 200 educational, cultural, and training activities and workshops for adults, children, and families, in many fields and disciplines, including the monthly events ‘Library Days’ and ‘Coffee & Book. These events contribute to achieving its vision to build a lighthouse of knowledge, culture, and creativity.

More so, the library received more than 250 high-level delegations, headed by senior officials from the UAE and abroad, including delegations from Kuwait, Oman, Egypt, the Embassy of the Republic of Malta, and the consulates of Canada, China, and Malaysia. MBRL also welcomed Sultan Sharaf Al Din Idris Shah and his wife, and the wives of a number of ambassadors in the UAE, in addition to the Director of the Spanish El Escorial Library, the Bibliotheca Alexandrina, the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture (AFAC), the New York Public Library, the Science Museum in London, among others. The library also received multiple school and university delegations to tour the library and enjoy a unique and enriching experience through its intellectual treasures.

As part of its efforts to expand and enhance joint cooperation with public and private entities, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation signed several partnerships, strategies and agreements, including the ‘Etisalat by e&’ group, MBRL’s Golden Partner, and Zayed University. The library also seeks to enhance future cooperation opportunities with local and international organisations.

More than 100,000 books were donated to the library by publishing houses, writers, authors, and official delegations and consulates from the UAE and abroad. The books ranged between literature, social sciences, culture, translations, and many other fields, in addition to more than 2,200 rare and valuable publications. All these books were added to the library’s knowledge treasures comprising more than 70 languages.

Special activities

To celebrate its anniversary, the library will host a wide range of activities, including a comic art exhibition, cartoon shows, pianist performances, mental games, reading poetry, singing, a book club, in addition to performances by the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra.

The celebration will also include interactive activities for young library visitors, such as showcasing children’s talents in poetry, and playing the piano.

Aside from the activities and entertainment, MBRL’s celebration will host workshops for learning to draw, making glass basins, producing podcasts, iPhone photography, and recycling. Disney’s The Jungle Book movie will also be shown, in addition to an evening of Arabic poetry, storytelling, watercolor painting, and a document restoration workshop.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.