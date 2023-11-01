Dubai, UAE:

His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library (MBRL) Foundation, welcomed Ms. Huo Ruijuan, Deputy Director of the National Library of China. During their meeting, the two parties discussed ways to enhance mutual cooperation.

Al Murr began the meeting by highlighting his positive experience in China, especially at Expo China, and his numerous visits to multiple cities there. Al Murr praised China's great history, its achievements, and the remarkable development in the technological and digital fields.

Al Murr highlighted that the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses more than one million books in more than 170 languages, with plans to expand and enrich the content to meet the needs of researchers and the general public. Al Murr stated that MBRL aims to add rare resources, stemming from his belief in the significance of their value.

Al Murr stressed the importance of adopting a dynamic approach in book purchasing policies and enriching knowledge content, and employing the latest technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to support its knowledge initiatives such as “A World in Your Language” initiative.

On the other hand, Ruijuan explained that the National Library of China contains valuable collections of rare Arabic books, whether audio or digital, in various formats that suit the needs and aspirations of different segments of society, and meet the needs of researchers in different fields.

Ruijuan highlighted that the National Library of China was founded in 1909, and is one of the main libraries in China, which provides its services free of charge to all visitors. It is also one of the largest national libraries in the world, and strives to collect and preserve written materials and publications within China, in addition to supporting research and education, and preserving the country’s cultural and historical heritage.

Ruijuan also commended the content available in the National Library of China, which includes 30,000 sources of knowledge in Arabic. She expressed her wish for this number to increase through cooperation with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and other libraries around the world, as the National Library of China aims to bring approximately 1,500 Arabic knowledge resources.

The two parties discussed ways to enhance mutual cooperation to diversify knowledge resources in both libraries. They also discussed preserving archaeological and historical manuscripts in literature, history, music, and poetry, and translating them into different languages.

During the meeting, the two parties discussed Chinese classic works in the fields of history, folklore, and fairy tales, which have been translated into multiple languages, such as English, Arabic, and French. Al Murr expressed his interest in translating more Chinese works into Arabic, and the need for cooperation and the creation of a clear action plan to diversify the sources of translated books without relying entirely on book fairs.

The delegation visited the Treasures of the Library exhibition and learned about MBRL’s AutoStore and robots. The two sides also exchanged souvenirs.

