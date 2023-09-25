Dubai, UAE:

Driven by its commitment to expand strategic partnerships, cooperation and integration between local educational and cultural institutions, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library and the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance mutual cooperation in scientific research and disseminating culture and knowledge locally.

The MoU comes within the framework of the two parties’ keenness to enhance the cultural and educational scene in the UAE, and build an environment that stimulates knowledge and research. The MoU also supports forming mechanisms to develop intellectual content and promote scientific research among community members.

HE Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, said: “This MoU reflects our mutual commitment to developing the cultural and knowledge infrastructure and enhancing the knowledge and cultural movement in the UAE. It supports our commitment to achieve our future sustainable goals to create an environment that enables students and researchers to achieve their full potential and enhances their academic orientations, in line with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision. Our plan for the next fifty years is to contribute to building a more prosperous future for generations to come”.

Al Murr added: “Cooperation between local educational and cultural institutions is a major step towards achieving excellence and innovation. This strengthens the UAE’s position as a leading global hub in the field of culture, education, and the knowledge economy.”

HE Dr. Ali bin Sebaa Al Marri, Executive President at Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG), said: “Signing a MoU with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is a significant step towards strengthening the school’s strategic vision. This vision is based on providing an integrated system of educational sessions, training programs, research, and studies, which are in line with the highest international standards and practices, and simultaneously enable the qualification of leaders who possess the skills and abilities to deal with challenges, anticipate the future, and innovate in developing administrative systems that enhance leadership in government performance.”

Al Marri stressed the school’s commitment towards building strategic partnerships that achieve excellence in the educational and knowledge field, and striving to provide an academic environment that meets the aspirations and needs of students.

Al Marri added: “Cooperation with a leading institution like the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library will open the door for more initiatives and activities aimed at establishing a culture of research and knowledge among community members.”

The MoU included developing mechanisms to enhance cooperation between the two parties, including: exchanging knowledge resources, providing support for research programs, and organising joint events and activities to meet the aspirations and needs of students and stakeholders. The MoU will contribute to directing efforts towards achieving common goals of developing knowledge, serving society, and strengthening the UAE’s cultural identity to promote the national cultural scene.

Under this agreement, the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) will provide the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library with the latest publications, research papers, conference papers, and other publications as permitted by the school’s copyright, to be displayed in the library and made available to library patrons.

This MoU comes within the framework of ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation and integration between cultural and knowledge institutions to achieve excellence in cultural research, in addition to developing culture and education and achieving comprehensive sustainability. This reflects the UAE’s commitment to promoting knowledge as basis for building a promising future for generations to come.

About Mohammed Bin Rashid Library

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library was founded by Law No. (14) of 2016 Establishing the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library, as part of His Highness's vision to develop a knowledge-based society in Dubai and across the UAE. The Library has become one of the most ambitious cultural and knowledge based initiatives in the Arab World.

MBRL aims to spark the passion for knowledge across all social groups in the UAE, especially the youth, in addition to the conservation and promotion of Arabic literature, culture and heritage by supporting and promoting reading, research, creativity, and entrepreneurship. This is reached through offering free access to a unique collection of books and other knowledge resources, as well as providing high-quality information services and launching leading cultural events.

About Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG):

Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG) was launched in 2005 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. Being the first research and teaching institution focused on governance and public policy in the Arab world, our academic and training programs aim to help future leaders meet public administration challenges across the region.

MBRSG proudly organizes international and regional conferences and specialized workshops, and also holds forums to facilitate the exchange of ideas and knowledge between the Middle East and the rest of the world.