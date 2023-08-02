Dubai, UAE: As one of the initiatives launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, managed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Foundation, the Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award calls on individuals, teams, institutions, and stakeholders wishing to participate in its seventh edition to register before August 15, 2023.

Driven by its vision and strategy to promote Arabic language, the Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award allocated nearly AED 2.8 million (USD 750,000), to be distributed as AED 257,000 (USD 70,000) for each category, within the pillars of education, media, Arabisation, technology, preservation and dissemination of the Arab linguistic heritage.

His Excellency Bilal Al Budoor, Secretary-General of the Award, said: “The Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award carries a significant message and has a pivotal role in the renaissance of our Arabic language. It embodies our commitment to preserving this cultural treasure and encouraging creative writers, authors, institutions, and those interested in the Arabic language to contribute to presenting their best and most creative linguistic contributions, to enhance the role of language in culture, science, and arts.”

His Excellency added: “This award is the highest level of appreciation for the efforts of individuals and institutions working in the field of the Arabic language. It positions the Arabic language as a key pillar in the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid for the future, and encourages initiatives that contribute to the development of education, planning, thought, and use.”

Al Budoor stressed the award’s mission to nurture Arabic language as a developing language that keeps up with modern transformations, highlight and honor successful initiatives in different categories of the Award to enable Arabic language workforces to benefit from them, and raise awareness on the importance of personal and institutional initiatives to develop the Arabic language. This reinforces the status of the UAE, and its leading position as a centre of excellence for the Arabic language. Al Budoor also urged those interested, including researchers and experts, to share their futuristic and creative ideas to cultivate the use of Arabic language.

Categories and Rules for Submission

To participate, applicants must submit an initiative or project that is not part of university action in which the applicant has earned a degree. No more than one work may be submitted for each category of award.

The award categories are: Best way to teach and learn Arabic in early education; Best initiative for teaching Arabic in school education (Grades 1 to 12); Best initiative to teach Arabic to non-Arabic speakers; Best initiative in using social networking or intelligent technical application for learning and publishing Arabic; Best initiative to develop and publish Arabic digital content or Arabic language processors; Best work in Arabic language in electronic and social media; Best language policy and planning initiative; Best localisation or translation project; Best artistic, cultural or intellectual work to serve the Arabic language; Best initiative to promote reading culture and knowledge society.

To know more about the award or to register, visit the below link before 15 August 2023: https://arabicaward.ae/

Facts and Figures

The previous editions of the Mohammed bin Rashid Arabic Language Award witnessed huge participation and success from individuals and institutions globally. Since its launch, the award has received a total of 7,273 submissions, and 49 winners. The previous edition alone attracted more than 1,300 submissions. The award allows individuals, teams, and institutions to choose one out of eleven categories that fall under 5 main pillars.

The award comes under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives to promote, disseminate, and facilitate learning and teaching Arabic language, in addition to enhancing the status of the Arabic language and encouraging those who aim to nourish it.

