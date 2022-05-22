Riyadh: The Ministry of Health (MoH) in collaboration with the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) announced the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) phase for the design, build, finance, operate, and maintain Al Iman General Hospital staff accommodation facilities, including partial demolition of existing housing units.

MoH is seeking a private sector developer to build 564 housing units and associated parking requirements for 280 cars. It is intended that the facility will be operated for (25) years including the design and build period of 2 years. The staff accommodation project will contribute positively to the well-being of the front-line workers which will directly enhance the quality of healthcare provided at the hospital. The project will contribute to a key objective of Vision 2030, by increasing private sector participation in the healthcare sector.

The Ministry invites local and international developers with expertise and experience in providing design, build, finance, operate, and maintain services for staff accommodation and associated facilities in the field of healthcare or in any other similar sector to view the EOI document by visiting the MoH or the NCP websites. The final date to submit EOIs is on Sunday 5/6/2022 at 3:00 pm KSA time.

For more information please contact: media@ncp.gov.sa

-Ends-