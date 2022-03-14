Dubai, UAE: With a total turnover of Euro 6.6 billion, Italy ranks 1st in the world for superyachts production (49,6% of the world orders). Italian cruise shipbuilding is a world leader too: 1 in 3 cruise ships delivered over the last 30 years in the world are made in Italy. The Italian boat industry contains the distinctive features of the excellence of Made in Italy: beauty, elegance, luxury, quality, sustainability, high technology, safety.

“Between Innovation and Beauty: the trends in the Nautical sector” was discussed on Friday, 11th March, at the Italy Pavilion’s Amphitheatre at Expo 2020 Dubai during the 13th InnovationTalk organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in cooperation with the Embassy of Italy in the UAE, the Consulate General in Dubai and the Italian Commissioner’s Office of the Italy Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Taking place in the frame of the Liguria Regional Day, the Innovation Talk was officially opened by Paolo Glisenti, Commissioner General Italy’s Pavilion and hosted on the stage Andrea Benveduti, the Regional Councillor for Economic Development of Liguria Region.

The panel of experts, coming both from the academy and the enterpreneur world, was moderated by Carlo Ferro, President Italian Trade Agency, and incuded Barbara Amerio, Sustainability Director Amer Yachts; Giuseppe Danese, President of the Production District of Pleasure Boating in Apulia Region; Marco Fortis, Director and Vice President Edison Foundation; Alessandro Gianneschi, CEO Gianneschi Pumps and Blowers Srl. H.E. Nicola Lener, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE, also attended the event and shard with the public his closing remarks.

Guest speakers had a very fruitfull discussion sharing their point of views on how the boatig industry is changing and how Italian manufactures are embracing the change and innovating.

Current trends show that 2022 will be a key year, with yards already having their order books filled for at least the next two seasons.

Talking about the new trends emerging in the design of yachts, Barbara Amerio, Sustainability Director Amer Yachts, motor yachts built by the renowned Italian boat maker company PerMare, said “There is a focus in the production of new sustainable materials that can be recycled, like bioplastic and cork that is gradually replacing teak. Additive manufactureare also starting to be used in the production and there is an integration of domotic and electronics. Last but not least energy efficiency solutions aiming at reducing the emissions are being developed.”

“We always try to find turnkey solutions.” said Alessandro Gianneschi, CEO Gianneschi Pumps and Blowers Srl and and Vice Presidente of the Italian Marine Industry Association, talking about how Italian companies are facing the challenges of this unique moment in history “With the huge demand of boats but at the same time the delay of components and pricing increase, the shipyards are demanding not only to try and reduce the timing, but also to give a solution that is plug and play, ready to fix onboard. Thanks to the manufacturing capabilities and to the creativity of the italian companies we are able to overcome this challenge and to supply not only a product but a system or a product with lots of components within, or even alternative solutions that adapt to the space and performance needs.”

Bringing the perspective of the Marinas operators and of the Boating Tourism sector, Giuseppe Danese, President of the Production District of Pleasure Boating in Apulia Region, illustrated the case study of Marina di Puglia Network: “In Apulia we are developing a new project called Marina di Puglia Network. Puglia has now become a holiday destination and during the summer we have a lot of super yachts that spend time in our region - last year we received, only in Brindisi, approximately 250 transits of 14 meters boat and more coming from the Middle East.

The main goal is the standardisation of the services among all the Marinas in the region and to create a free pass cards that allow customers to come to Puglia and moor in the Marina netwok receiving the same services and facilities.”

Taking place alongside the Dubai International Boatshow where Italy is hosting 50 companies, the Innovation Talks are a platform to foster the dialogue between Italy and UAE initiated by the Embassy of Italy to the UAE last year with InnovItaly and that will continue after Expo2020. Each talk feature highly-regarded personalities from both Italy and the UAE invited to discuss issues related to Expo 2020 Dubai’s weekly themes and the trade fairs ITA is participating in around the Emirates.

About Italian Trade Agency - ITA

The Italian Trade Agency is the Government agency which promotes the globalization of Italian firms, under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ITA helps to develop, facilitate and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalization process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of “Made in Italy” products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. ITA provides information, support and consultancy services to Italian companies on foreign markets, in order to foster exports and economic cooperation in all sectors, with the objective of increasing the effectiveness of their presence on international markets. ITA works closely with the Italian Regions, the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce, business organizations and other public and private entities. ITA’s headquarters are based in Rome and it works through a large network of offices around the world which are acknowledged as “Trade Promotion Offices” of the Embassies or Consulates of Italy. https://www.ice.it/en/markets/united-arab-emirates