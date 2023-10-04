Abu Dhabi, UAE: MMEC Mannesmann, the leading Emirati company specializing in the oil, gas, mining, and renewable energy sectors, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Linde Group. This MoU outlines a collaborative framework between the two parties, focusing on providing innovative solutions and services that contribute to enhancing growth in the oil, gas, and renewable energy sectors in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU was signed during MMEC Mannesmann's participation in the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2023), in the presence of His Excellency Alexander Schonfelder, the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the UAE. Eng. Anas Al Juaidi, CEO of MMEC Mannesmann, and Mr. Steffen Richter, Head of Cluster Middle East and Türkiye at Linde Group, and several officials and representatives from both organizations.

The MoU establishes a collaborative framework encompassing several areas. These include developing and operating a hydrogen fueling station for vehicles, which will be located in Dubai, as well as exploring innovative hydrogen utilization solutions, and presenting notable achievements at (COP28). Lastly, both parties will collaborate on the development of cutting-edge technologies aimed at reducing and eliminating carbon emissions. These efforts align with national objectives and the UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative, reinforcing their commitment to sustainability and a low-carbon future.

Eng. Anas Al Juaidi, CEO of MMEC Mannesmann, said: “The signing of this MoU aligns with our commitment to strengthening cooperation with various entities in the field of oil, gas, and renewable energy. It underscores our aim to develop innovative solutions and launch strategic initiatives and projects to achieve the objectives of the National Hydrogen Strategy and accelerate the global hydrogen economy, while also achieving national targets aimed at enhancing low-emission hydrogen production by 2031.”

“We are committed to actively participating in local and international events within the renewable energy sector. These events serve as an ideal opportunity to enhance collaboration with prominent companies in the field, in addition to enhancing communication with sector leaders and specialists to exchange experiences and knowledge and find innovative solutions. We are also keen to highlight the most prominent projects currently under development and implementation, in addition to the innovative services and latest technologies that we employ in our operations.” He concluded.

The two parties signed another Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in June, which aimed to establish facilities and stations for supplying hydrogen fuel in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. Additionally, the MoU aimed to develop innovative solutions for energy facilities that cater to electric vehicles running on hydrogen fuel cells, which will be located in Dubai. MMEC aims to showcase its services and advanced projects during COP28 to reinforce the UAE's prominent position in the renewable energy sector.

MMEC Mannesmann, the leading Emirati company in the oil, gas, mining, and renewable energy sectors, provides integrated engineering and a wide range of integrated services to its clients. These services encompass a broad spectrum, including feasibility studies, conceptual designs, engineering studies, preliminary designs, and innovative solutions for procurement and construction management, all integrated seamlessly to benefit our clients. MMEC Mannesmann has a pivotal role in the development and execution of numerous projects affiliated with the ADNOC Group. These initiatives play a significant role in bolstering national endeavors to provide secure and sustainable energy solutions for the future.

