Dubai, UAE – Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), underscored its progress to fast track the development of the hydrogen ecosystem at COP28, which just concluded in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

In recognition of the key role of hydrogen to achieve the decarbonization of energy systems, 39 countries launched last week the COP28 Declaration of Intent on Hydrogen which is designed to accelerate the commercialization of hydrogen on a global scale and meet global energy demand.

Mitsubishi Power is a frontrunner in developing a hydrogen ecosystem for the decarbonization of energy systems, harnessing decades of experience.

Investing heavily in the development of clean technology, the company has completed the world's first 30% hydrogen blend power generation validation on a grid-connected state-of-the-art 1,650℃ class J-series Air-Cooled (JAC) gas turbine using hydrogen produced and stored on the same site.

Speaking at Climate Action’s Hydrogen Transition Summit, Dr. Javier Cavada, President and CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mitsubishi Power, emphasized the role of hydrogen in future proofing the global energy systems: "It's time to act and find pragmatic solutions that will allow us to drive a fair and just energy transition. We know there is a pressing need to decarbonize; what is changing now is the scale and speed at which this needs to be achieved.”

The Middle East region is heeding the call with a rapidly growing investment in hydrogen which Cavada commented on: "The Middle East and North Africa has the potential to become the world’s clean energy hub.”

According to a report from the Global Hydrogen Council, hydrogen has the potential to abate up to 60-80 GT of CO2 by 2050 but to achieve this requires rapid acceleration.

“We need to remember that the decisions we make in the next two years will determine the next twenty years of the energy transition. We have a duty to future generations to Unite, Act and Deliver,” added Cavada, echoing the theme of COP28.

The company is also deploying an industry and utility-scale integrated commercial hydrogen facility in Utah, in the United States, through a groundbreaking partnership with Chevron U.S.A. Inc’s New Energies Company (formerly Magnum Development) on the Advanced Clean Energy Storage (ACES Delta) Hydrogen Hub.

Bill Newsom, President and CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas, and Craig Broussard, President, CEO and Board Chair, of ACES Delta were invited to share their experience on the world stage at the Hydrogen Transition Summit, as a best practice that will support developers and operators to adapt this successful model in other regions of the world.

Commenting on the experience, Bill Newsom said: “It took 100 years to build the hydrocarbon infrastructure we have today. The challenge lies in building an infrastructure for renewables in less than 30 years. We all agree on the why and the what; it’s about taking action now with real projects.”

To learn more about Mitsubishi Power’s hydrogen roadmap, click here

About Mitsubishi Power

Mitsubishi Power is a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI). Across more than 30 countries worldwide, Mitsubishi Power designs, manufactures and maintains equipment and systems that drive decarbonization and ensure delivery of reliable power around the world. Among its solutions are a wide range of gas turbines including hydrogen and ammonia-fueled gas turbines and air quality control system (AQCS). Committed to providing exemplary service and working with customers to imagine the future of energy, Mitsubishi Power is also spearheading the development of the digital power plant through its suite of AI-enabled TOMONI® solutions.

For more information, please visit https://power.mhi.com.