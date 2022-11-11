Delegates given free digital artwork as world’s largest youth conference draws to a close in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Misk Global Forum, one of the world’s largest youth events, has unveiled a first-of-its-kind artwork that will connect and disrupt the metaverse and the physical world.

Gateway to Consciousness is a collaborative, monolithic data visualization art piece that engages and interacts with attendees, collecting and aggregating their thoughts on a key topic at the Misk Global Forum 2022: what does generation transformation mean to people of all ages?

Thousands of attendees were invited to answer two questions. Each answer corresponds to one specific colour particle. Once answers are added to a computer program, a new texture is added to the ever-evolving physical and digital artwork in real-time, creating a unique fingerprint to which each participant contributes.

It turns these inputs into animated data visualization, real-time digital art. And that’s just the start. At the closure of MGF22, which runs from 9-10 November, this unique digital art piece will be turned into a non-fungible token (NFT). Each delegate who participated in the creation of the art piece will be given this NFT at the end of the event to keep forever.