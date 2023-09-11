Abu Dhabi, UAE: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, has partnered with Creative Lab – Creative Media Authority to host its Media Camp at SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi this summer, demonstrating Miral’s unwavering commitment to the community and environment.

Under the theme ‘Digital Media Content Creation’, camp participants from across the UAE aged 12-15 years old were tasked with creating long-form video content centered around marine life that would raise awareness about the importance of protecting the environment and marine life, as well as the significance of sustainable practices.

For over 60 years, SeaWorld has been dedicated to increasing awareness and conservation efforts for marine life through scientific research, educational initiatives, and inspiring a new generation with valuable knowledge and experiences. The immersive experience at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi not only sparked creativity among participants, but also instilled a profound understanding of the importance of marine conservation through the power of storytelling and content creation.

This initiative is part of Miral's CSR strategy and is aligned with the pillar of Skill Development, Livelihood and Education. Through this pillar, Miral strives to empower the community and the younger generation by providing them with valuable opportunities and experiences that will positively impact their future paths.

About SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi is the region’s first Marine Life Theme Park which tells a captivating 'One Ocean' story that uncovers the interconnectivity between life on earth and our ocean, inspiring a deep commitment to conserving our planet. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi delivers fun, engaging and immersive family-friendly experiences through eight uniquely themed realms, featuring up-close animal encounters, exciting rides, inspiring entertainment, as well as unmatched dining and shopping experiences.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is committed to providing the highest standard of animal welfare based on best practices and standards set by internationally recognized animal welfare organizations. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is the region’s first facility to be certified by Global Humane, the world’s largest certifier of animal welfare. Representing the next generation of zoological care, the animal habitats at SeaWorld Abu Dhabi have been custom designed using state-of-the art technology and a welfare-focused approach. Every day, the SeaWorld Abu Dhabi team of highly experienced and passionate veterinarians, scientists, animal care specialists and educators devote their lives to caring for animals while also inspiring the next generation to protect and advocate for the ocean.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is also home to the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the first-of-its-kind dedicated marine research, rescue, rehabilitation and return center in the region serving as an advanced marine science knowledge hub and a key contributor to marine life conservation. Building on SeaWorld’s legacy of being one of the largest marine animal rescue organizations in the world, the center aims to bring SeaWorld’s nearly 60 years of experience and knowledge in animal care, rescue, rehabilitation and conservation to the UAE and wider region.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi was developed by Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of magnetic experiences in partnership with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment and is the first new SeaWorld Park in 30 years and the first outside the US. Now operational, this first-of-its-kind indoor Marine Life Theme Park is managed and operated by Miral Experiences, a subsidiary of Miral and a leading operator of world-class theme parks, entertainment experiences and cultural attractions.

For more information, please visit: www.seaworldabudhabi.com.

About Miral

Miral Group is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realization of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina, and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE’s largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, and a Harry Potter themed land within Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.

Miral Group encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae