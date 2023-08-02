Abu Dhabi, UAE: Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, and Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of the UAE’s capital international financial centre, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), announced today the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This strategic partnership will aim to train and develop the next generation of Emirati talent as well as upskill Miral Group’s existing employees across various roles to meet the changing demands of the market over the next three years.

Miral and ADGMA will collaborate to establish an educational programme, which will deliver several initiatives aimed at developing Emirati talent. The initiatives include developing training for existing employees to meet the skill requirements for maintaining a highly efficient workforce and launching new programmes and courses related to Miral’s business to promote continuous learning.

The agreement was signed by Mariam Al Musharrekh, Executive Director of Human Resources at Miral Group, and Abdulla Al Suwaidi who is a Member of the ADGM Academy Board of Directors and the Human Capital Director at ADGM.

Commenting on the signing, Mohammad Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said: “Miral is committed to accelerating the realisation of Abu Dhabi’s tourism growth and contributing to the industry’s ecosystem. We have an important responsibility when it comes to job creation as well as attracting and developing Emirati Talent. This strategic collaboration complements our existing training and development programmes, playing a vital role in further upskilling and nurturing our Emirati talent to thrive and become future leaders within the industry.”

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of ADGM Academy Board of Directors said, “By offering tailored training programmes backed by international qualifications and certifications, and fostering a culture of continuous learning, we are preparing the future generation of the UAE to continue and lead the ambitious journey of the country’s progress. Both ADGM Academy and Miral are aligned in our common mission to empower and equip next-gen Emirati professionals with the necessary skillset that will drive tangible growth in their careers in the coming years. This is based on the fundamental approach of ADGMA to upskill, re-skill, and developing existing and new talent to ensure everyone can adapt to the changing market needs. The strategic collaboration reiterates our commitment to contributing to the knowledge economy of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

A key part of the offering will be access to The Financial Job Centre, designed by the ADGM Academy in collaboration with the Human Resources Authority (HRA) to increase the number of Emiratis in the workforce and their contribution to the economy of Abu Dhabi and the UAE. It offers a 12-week programme divided into three stages: the Fundamental Stage, designed to develop participant’s soft and hard skills; the Summative Stage, an employability programme aiming to further develop and enhance the participant’s skills and knowledge required for today’s employment marketplace; and concluding with the crucial Proficiency Stage, a four-week on-the-job learning experience that will allow participants to have first-hand experience and training.

ADGM Academy was established with the vision of becoming one of the region’s top educational and Human Resources academies for banking, finance, and public services. In line with the UAE leadership’s vision to continue to build a strong and resilient economic sector, the company aims to provide its constituents and the community at large with world-class educational and experiential programmes.

The new partnership with ADGM Academy is part of Miral’s CSR strategy focusing on the Skill Development pillar, which includes a number of initiatives to provide opportunities for vocational skills training and upskilling of its employees.

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi’s economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realization of the Emirate’s tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral has a portfolio of projects under construction worth over AED 13 billion on Yas Island and across the emirate. Miral’s portfolio of world-class assets, which includes hospitality, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and entertainment destinations, aims to deliver millions of memorable moments and spark joy across a diverse spectrum of leisure, entertainment, and tourism assets.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae.

About Abu Dhabi Global Market Academy (ADGMA)

ADGM Academy is a part of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), a financial-free zone established in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADGM was established in order to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a global financial centre, to develop the economy of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and make it an attractive environment for financial investments and an effective contributor to the international financial services industry.

ADGM Academy has been at the forefront of financial and digital training programs, partnering with top industry experts, professional organizations and leading academic institutions to design and deliver programs and produce applied base research relevant to the financial industry focusing on future-driven trends.

