Dubai: Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator and investor, currently with a portfolio of 529 hotels and resorts in 55 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, South America, Africa and the Indian Ocean, continues to grow its footprint in the Middle East and North Africa region. Having already launched two new properties in the region to date this year – an Anantara in the UAE and an Avani in Oman, the group will add four further new-build properties within the Middle East during 2022, including debuting two new brands to the region – NH Collection and NH Hotels. Minor Hotels will also soon share exciting news about expanding its footprint within the region into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Amir Golbarg, SVP Operations Minor Hotels, Middle East & Africa, commented, “2022 is an important year for Minor Hotels in this region. Having closed 2021 with a really strong consolidated performance over what was a challenging year, 2022 has started on an equally strong footing as all the countries we are present in get back to ‘normal’ operations. At the same time we continue to expand our footprint, having already launched two new hotels to date this year and will debut two new brands in the region in the coming months – NH Collection and NH Hotels, in addition to soon announcing upcoming hotels in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a country we’ve been looking to expand into.”

Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas

Launched at the start of 2022 and just named on Conde Nast Traveler’s annual Hot List, Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is the first luxury resort on Dubai’s World Islands archipelago. Located approximately 4km off the coast, the new island resort offers guests a new luxury destination in Dubai and a unique perspective on the city. The resort is comprised of 70 suites, beach and pool villas, multiple restaurants and bars, all benefitting from Dubai skyline views, in addition to Anantara’s signature Dining by Design which can be enjoyed in a bubble on the shoreline. Unique experiences include Hamacland, a floating lounge with hammocks and VIP food and drinks, and Cinema under the Stars. Anantara Spa offers a range of spa and wellness therapies.

Anantara will launch its second property in the Qatar capital later this year with the opening of The Plaza Doha Anantara Hotel & Suites. The hotel is in the final stages of development in the Um Ghuwelina area of the city, approximately 15 minutes’ drive from Hamad International Airport. The 222-key property is envisioned to become an iconic luxury destination in Doha with its grand architecture and classical design. It will include a large food and beverage offering with multiple dining options and a fully air-conditioned courtyard atrium anticipated to be the centrepiece of the property. Other facilities will include a spa and wellness area, a roof top infinity swimming pool and an indoor pool, a kids’ club, a fully equipped gym and a 1,200 square metre ballroom along with six other meeting rooms.

The 174-key Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort is scheduled to open in Q1 2023 and will be the group’s first property in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah in the UAE. Overlooking a private beach and an eco-reserve with mangroves, the resort will offer a range of luxury accommodation options including pool villas and the first Maldivian-style overwater villas in Ras Al Khaimah. A diverse selection of food and beverage options will include Mekong, an Asian restaurant showcasing Thai, Vietnamese and Chinese specialties. Facilities at the resort will include meeting and events space, a well-equipped gym, a large outdoor pool, a kid’s club and an extensive Anantara Spa.

Scheduled to open in late 2024, the 233-key Anantara Sharjah Resort will be located on a prime beachfront location in Sharjah, approximately 30 minutes’ drive from Dubai International Airport and 15 minutes’ drive from Sharjah International Airport. The new-build resort will offer a selection of accommodation options including Deluxe Rooms and Luxury Suites. Facilities will include multiple dining options with a specialty restaurant, a male and female spa and wellness centre, a kids’ club, a swimming pool and a ballroom able to accommodate up to 500 guests for a banquet.

Avani Hotels & Resorts

Opened in January, the new-build Avani Muscat Hotel is strategically located in Seeb, a prime residential area at the heart of the Omani capital’s westward growth. The hotel is just 15 minutes from Muscat International Airport, adjacent to the Al Araimi Boulevard Mall and just a five-minute drive from the Mall of Muscat. Accommodation options include 161 guest rooms, 45 studios and one, two- and three-bedroom serviced apartments, with dining options including Trisis specialising in Omani, Arabic and international cuisines, Avani's grab-and-go concept Pantry and the alfresco Patio Bar offering refreshments overlooking the pool. The new hotel is well-positioned to become one of the city's leading conference and event venues, featuring a 720 sqm ballroom, meeting rooms and a private majlis.

When it opens in 2024, Avani Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort will be part of Bilaj Al Jazayer, a new waterfront leisure mixed-use masterplan. The new 110-key hotel will be located along the main boulevard of Bilaj Al Jazayer on the waterfront and will offer a selection of guest rooms and suites, an all-day dining restaurant, an Avani Pantry and a pool bar, in addition to an outdoor swimming pool, a gym and meeting space. The hotel will share a beach club with the adjacent Tivoli hotel within the Bilaj Al Jazayer development.

Bilaj Al Jazayer is located on the south-west coast of Bahrain and encompasses 1.3 million square metres of land with a three-kilometre beachfront. Manama, the capital and main city of Bahrain, is a 25-minute drive and Bahrain International F1 Circuit and Dilmun Waterpark are in close proximity.

Tivoli Hotels & Resorts

The 110-key Tivoli Bilaj Al Jazayer Bahrain Resort will be part of Bilaj Al Jazayer. Scheduled for a 2024 opening, the hotel’s facilities will include guest rooms and suites, two restaurants, two bars and a café, an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, plus spa and wellness facilities. The Tivoli hotel will share a beach club with Avani within the Bilaj Al Jazayer development.

Oaks Hotels, Resorts & Suites

Scheduled to open in 2025, Oaks Egypt New Capital Apartments & Suites will be located in the heart of the Egyptian New Administrative Capital bringing a total of approximately 400 apartments and suites to the market in this fast-developing new administrative and financial capital. The new-build hotel will be housed across two wings, connected centrally at the rooftop and on the ground floor with a spacious retail area. One wing will feature a mix of Suites and Studios, in addition to One-Bedroom and Two-Bedroom branded apartments. The other will feature 203 branded Suites. Facilities at the property will include multiple restaurants, a lobby lounge, a spa and gym, in addition to meeting and co-working spaces. The property will also have a rooftop pool deck for guests and residents.

NH Collection

Opening in October 2022, NH Collection Doha Oasis Hotel & Beach Club is in the later stages of development and will be both the first NH Collection property in the Middle East region and the first of the brand globally with a beach club. The 300-key hotel is located in the Ras Abu Abboud area along Doha’s eastern coast, midway between the city centre and Hamad International Airport, and has a rich history. The previous Oasis Hotel, from where the new property takes its name, was in the same location and was Doha’s first ever hotel when it opened in the 1950’s. Accommodation options will include a mix of guest rooms and over 50 suites, the largest being the 332 sqm Royal Duplex Suite. There will be six restaurants and bars, including two specialty restaurants and a rooftop bar, in addition to a beach club with a swimming pool set amidst gardens, padel tennis courts, both male and female spas and gyms, a large ballroom and substantial parking.

This will be the first NH Collection to launch in the Middle East and the first outside of the brand’s traditional areas of operation in Europe and South America. NH Collection hotels are conceived for discerning travellers, whether for business or pleasure, who are looking for strategic locations in core international destinations. The brand blends thoughtful attention to detail, outstanding services, premium innovative products, state-of-the-art technology and genuine local gastronomy.

The Vyra Suites NH Collection Doha is a 228-key serviced apartment property located in West Bay, Doha’s prominent business district hosting much of the city’s most modern infrastructure. Situated amongst a plethora of commercial skyscrapers, large scale mixed-use developments and government entities, the new-build 44-storey property is comprised of 72 one-bedroom, 144 two-bedroom, and 12 three-bedroom apartments as well as a restaurant, coffee shop, fully equipped gym, indoor swimming pool, kids’ club, teens room, and a number of meeting rooms.

NH Hotels

Currently in the final stages of development, NH Dubai The Palm will open its doors in Q4 this year with 227 guest rooms and suites, in addition to 306 serviced apartments. Located on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah and within easy reach of the city’s key tourist attractions, facilities at the new-build hotel will include multiple restaurants and bars, three spa treatment rooms, a fully-equipped gym, a kids’ club and four meeting rooms.

With a bold and colourful interior and local character reflecting the pulse of the dynamic city of Dubai, the new 14-storey hotel will introduce new hot spots to The Palm, including a lively sports bar and a stylish rooftop bar and lounge alongside the infinity pool, all west facing and perfect for enjoying the city’s famous sunsets. NH Dubai The Palm will be the first of the brand to launch in the Middle East and will join an existing portfolio of over 240 NH Hotels properties, which are known for their quality of services and facilities.

About Minor Hotels:

Minor Hotels is an international hotel owner, operator and investor, currently with almost 530 hotels in operation. Minor Hotels passionately explores new possibilities in hospitality with a diverse portfolio of properties designed intelligently to appeal to different kinds of travellers, serving new passions as well as personal needs. Through our Anantara, Avani, Oaks, Tivoli, M Collection, NH Collection, NH, nhow, Elewana, Marriott, Four Seasons, St. Regis, Radisson Blu and Minor International properties, Minor Hotels operates in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, the Indian Ocean, Europe, South America and North America.

With dynamic plans to expand existing brands and explore strategic acquisitions throughout opportunistic markets, Minor Hotels pursues a vision of a more passionate and interconnected world.

For more information, please visit www.minorhotels.com.

