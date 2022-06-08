In recognition of its efforts and active role to contribute to the development of the local community and achieve comprehensive development, Oman Investment and Finance Company (OIFC), ‘Khedmah’, was honored among the companies supporting social responsibility programs (CSR) in the Ministry of Social Development (MOSD).

The ceremony was held by the Ministry on Sunday, June 5, 2022, under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Kamil bin Fahad bin Mahmoud Al Said, Assistant Secretary-General of the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for Cabinet Affairs, alongside H.E. Dr. Laila Ahmed Al Najjar, Minister of Social Development. A number of Excellencies, Honorables, Executive Chief Officers, representatives of private sector organisations and a large gathering of guests attended the event at the Avani Muscat Hotel in Al Seeb.

This honor recognises Khedmah’s contribution to supporting a number of social initiatives in collaboration with MOSD, which came within the framework of the company's CSR program. Khedmah aims to support primacies related to meeting the necessary needs and priorities. It is keen to join associated efforts of various entities in Oman to achieve greater well-being for some segments of society. In addition, the company seeks to implement several effective initiatives targeting the groups concerned by collaborating with government organizations, charities and community institutions.

In this context, Khedmah has contributed to a number of community programs under the Ministry of Social Development over the past period, including the donation of medical kit and equipment to the Safety Centre for the rehabilitation of severely disabled people. The company also provided financial support to students who are social security beneficiaries complete their higher education through the Ministry’s ‘Qadir’ Initiative.

About OIFC

Established in 1979, OIFC is one of the leading Investment and services companies and specialises in billing, collection and debt factoring for electricity, water and telecom services in the Sultanate. It serves as a central point for customers to pay all electricity, water and communications bills as well as payment of benefits of the General Authority for Social Insurance. The company also provides prepaid recharge of telephone and electricity connections, renewing subscriptions of recreational and entertainment digital platforms.