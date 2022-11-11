Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Burjeel Holdings, a leading healthcare services provider in the MENA region, to provide high-quality healthcare services to the Ministry’s employees and their families. Through the MoU, both entities have agreed to consolidate the areas of cooperation that exist between them. The agreement was signed by Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings.

The signing ceremony was attended by Osama Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector, Abdullah Al Shamsi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Development Sector, and Fatima Tawakkul, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector, on behalf of the Ministry. John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings, Safeer Ahamed, Chief Operating Officer of Burjeel Holdings, and Hamad Ahmed Al Hosani, Chief Corporate Officer of Burjeel Hospitals, were also present.

His Excellency Al Suwaidi stressed that the MoU is in line with the Ministry's keenness to provide support and specialized healthcare for its employees and their families. "The MoU will enhance job satisfaction, improve quality of life, and provide our employees with advanced healthcare services according to the latest international standards. The Ministry is keen on cooperating with the best medical service providers, such as Burjeel Holdings, to support its initiatives to improve employee happiness," said Mr. Al Suwaidi.

“We are happy to meet the health requirements of Ministry employees and their families by providing high-level medical care of global standards. This partnership will spread the mission of providing quality healthcare to the community and help the UAE become a global leader in healthcare. It also underlines our responsibility and commitment towards this country and its people,” said Dr. Shamsheer.

According to the MoU, the group will issue privilege cards for the members of the Ministry, and they can avail of priority medical services, home care, and medicines delivery services provided by Burjeel Holdings’ vast network of 16 hospitals, 23 medical centers, pharmacies, and other allied services. The group’s facilities, equipped with the latest technology and capabilities, will offer the Ministry employees and their families special discounts on medical services that are not covered by insurance. Burjeel Medical City, one of the largest tertiary care hospitals located in the UAE, will be the principal facility to offer complex and advanced care to the beneficiaries.

The healthcare provider will also offer offline and online health classes, focusing on quality of life, mental, and physical health.

According to the MoU, through a variety of social responsibility initiatives, local and national awareness campaigns, as well as collaborative sports and cultural events, the Ministry will assist Burjeel Holdings in realizing the strategic goals and vision of the UAE Government.