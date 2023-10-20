Dubai-UAE: Sheikh Zayed Housing Program (SZHP), an initiative under the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), has signed an MoU with Masdar City, the pioneering sustainable urban community and world-class business and technology hub in Abu Dhabi, to advance the housing and urban development sectors in the UAE and improve performance in related global competitiveness indicators.



The MoU was signed by His Excellency Eng. Mohamed Al Mansouri, Director General of SZHP, and Eng. Mohamed Al Breiki, the Executive Director of Sustainable Real Estate Development of Masdar City, on the sidelines of GITEX 2023.



Areas of cooperation include sharing expertise and knowledge of the housing sector, participating in mutual events for housing projects and community services, and enhancing the contribution of the private sector in urban infrastructure and housing.



His Excellency Eng. Mohamed Al Mansouri said: “The MoU seeks to boost joint efforts and strategic partnerships between all stakeholders of the housing sector, including federal and local government entities and service providers, in line with the directives of our wise leadership of developing collaborative measures that help realize the objectives of a future-oriented government. We are pleased to sign this MoU that will go a long way in achieving the UAE’s vision of providing Emiratis with decent, sustainable residences.”



For his part, Eng. Mohamed Al Breiki said: “Access to sustainable housing is crucial. The UAE government has taken significant steps to provide housing that meets people’s needs. At Masdar City, we want to help ensure it also addresses environmental concerns. We already develop the most energy-efficient buildings in the region. Our portfolio includes the first net-zero villa in the country as well as the first to achieve a 4-Pearl Estidama rating.”



He added: “This new partnership with Sheikh Zayed Housing Program will have far-reaching implications for the people of the UAE. I’m so looking forward to sharing what we have learned to ensure housing in the UAE is economically, socially, and environmentally sustainable for our communities and for the planet.”



About Masdar City

Masdar City is a pioneering sustainable urban community, a world-class business and technology hub, and a “green-print” for cities that want to be part of the solution to climate change. With one of the largest clusters of LEED Platinum buildings in the world, we are dedicated to creating a new kind of city, a new way of working and living, and a more sustainable future for everyone.



The Masdar City Free Zone is a diverse, innovative, and ambitious group of over 1,000 organizations that benefit from comprehensive business support as well as the city’s rich ecosystem. Tenants include the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the UAE Space Agency, Siemens Energy, G42 Healthcare, the Advanced Technology Research Council, several Fortune 500 companies, and the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence. The Masdar City Free Zone also includes The Catalyst, a clean-tech startup accelerator program powered by both Masdar City and BP.

Masdar City hosts a growing residential community and two generations of autonomous vehicles. It also manages the Masdar Green REIT, a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in sustainable real estate assets. Currently the Masdar Green REIT is worth nearly AED 2.8 billion.