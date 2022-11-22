Amman:- On the sidelines of his participation in the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Sharm El-Sheikh, H.E. Dr. Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, visited and had a tour at the Schneider Electric Sustainability Hub. During the tour, Dr. Saleh Al-Kharabsheh received a detailed explanation of the solutions and services offered by Schneider Electric in the field of sustainability and the management of green cities in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in addition to the company’s efforts to raise community awareness of climate change. H.E. Dr. Saleh Al-Kharabsheh was welcomed by a high-level delegation from Schneider Electric, led by Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, and Mohamed Samy, General Manager for Levant at Schneider Electric.

H.E. Dr. Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, said “Digital transformation is a top priority on the Strategy launched in 2020. As such, we are always keen to stay informed of the latest technologies related to energy and mineral resources to support the growth and development efforts in this field while protecting the environment and achieving sustainability. Through our visit to the Sustainability Hub on the sidelines of our participation in COP27, we were able to learn more about the technological solutions offered by Schneider Electric that could help accelerate digital transformation efforts.”

Commenting on this significant visit, Sebastien Riez, Cluster President of Schneider Electric Northeast Africa & Levant, says “We are honored to welcome H.E. Dr. Saleh Al-Kharabsheh, the Jordanian Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, to the Schneider Electric Sustainability Hub. This visit signifies the depth of the bilateral relationship between the Kingdom of Jordan and Schneider Electric as one of the most prominent markets in which the company operates in Northeast Africa and the Levant region and the value the Kingdom gives to technology, digital transformation efforts, and support for sustainability.

Northeast Africa and the Levant cluster, which includes Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq, and Malta, are among the most important regions for the company on a global level given the huge growth opportunities it has. We look forward to strengthening our operations in these markets through more cooperation with governments and our partners from the private sector to contribute to accelerating the pace of digital transformation, the use of technology, and achieving sustainability through a team of 1,500 employees serving the region.”

For his part, Mohamed Samy, General Manager for Levant at Schneider Electric, stressed the importance of the Jordanian market in the region, saying “Schneider Electric has been present in Jordan for more than 20 years, during which the company was able to implement many strategic projects, whether in cooperation with government institutions or the private sector, especially in light of the growing interest of the state in supporting digital transformation, which is a top priority on the national agenda, while taking important steps to accelerate the movement toward the digital economy within the framework of the digital transformation strategy that was launched in 2020. At Schneider Electric, we are committed to providing all technological solutions necessary to achieve these goals through our advanced packages of services and solutions that serve various sectors.”

Schneider Electric has participated in COP27 with multiple activities and events, on top of which is the Sustainability Hub, through which the latest digital solutions and projects related to climate, environment, and society from Schneider Electric are showcased in addition to their environmental, societal, and technological impact. The Hub includes six sections representing the company's six long-term commitments to achieve sustainability (climate, resources, trust, equality, generations, and partnership) in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Additionally, Schneider Electric has been playing a continuous role to transform the city of "Sharm El-Sheikh" into the first green city in Egypt by providing electric car chargers, EVlink, launching The Green Challenge competition for King Salman University students in South Sinai, installing a 5-megawatt solar power plant, as well as many social responsibility initiatives to support the local community by using renewable energy sources.

