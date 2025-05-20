DUBAI, UAE: Mindware, a leading value-added distributor (VAD) in the Middle East and Africa, has announced a strategic partnership with Builder.ai, the AI-powered software platform that enables every business to become digitally powered. Under the agreement, Mindware becomes an authorized distributor of Builder.ai’s platform, Builder Studio, and Studio One across key markets: the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Oman.

This partnership marks a significant step forward in democratizing software development in the region. Builder.ai’s AI-powered platform allows businesses to build powerful applications quickly, without the complexity or cost of traditional development. With Mindware’s established network of resellers and deep regional expertise, these tools will now be accessible to a wider range of organizations supporting everything from SMBs to large enterprises in their digital transformation journeys.

Philippe Jarre, President, Mindware Group says, “AI is at the core of Mindware’s vision for the future and we are committed to delivering transformative technologies that redefine how businesses operate and grow. Partnering with Builder.ai is a key step in realizing that vision. Their AI-powered platform enables rapid, scalable software development that lowers the barriers to digital innovation. As demand surges across the region for agile, cost-effective solutions, this partnership empowers our channel and customers with the tools to accelerate transformation and lead in the AI-driven economy.”

As businesses across the Gulf seek agile, cost-efficient paths to innovation, this collaboration positions Mindware and Builder.ai at the forefront of the no-code revolution. Through this alliance, Mindware will provide localized distribution, training, and technical support to ensure resellers and clients maximize the value of Builder.ai’s solutions. Builder.ai’s platforms are built to simplify and accelerate the software lifecycle from ideation to deployment, making app development accessible to anyone, regardless of technical expertise.

Vahe Torossian, Deputy CEO & Chief Revenue Officer, Builder.ai, comments, “We are excited to join forces with Mindware, a recognized leader with deep market expertise in the Gulf region. Combining Builder.ai’s innovative platform with Mindware’s strong distribution network will accelerate the adoption of digital solutions across the region. This partnership enables us to address the growing demand for digital and AI transformation in key industries, empowering organizations of all sizes to become digitally empowered with speed, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.”

