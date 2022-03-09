UAE: The world’s number one power tool brand Milwaukee is collaborating with Tree-Nation on two initiatives to help re-forest the world and protect the planet

Milwaukee will plant 100 trees in a certified forest in Madagascar every time an end-user purchases a product from its MX FUEL range across the Middle East, Africa and South Asian region. With a target of 20,000 trees during the five-month campaign, the equivalent offset represents more than 1,000 tonnes of CO2. And, because MX FUEL is already a zero-emission system, the move helps individuals and companies to offset emissions elsewhere, going even further towards achieving a carbon-neutral construction environment.

After purchasing MX FUEL tools, customers will receive an email notification that the trees have been planted, along with the option to plant more trees themselves. By logging onto the Tree-Nation portal, they can view the environmental impact and watch as the Milwaukee forest grows. The initiative is supported by a paperless marketing campaign, plus distributors are provided with a range of materials to promote the cause and maximise the reduction of CO2.

As well as offsetting the emissions of end-users, Milwaukee has launched a 12-month Net-Zero Team initiative to reduce its impact as a company. Based on the results of an independently verified survey to define the amount of CO2 created in a year, the Dubai-based company has pledged to plant two trees each month for every employee throughout 2022, totalling approximately 1000 trees.

Pierre Piniau, General Manager of Techtronic Industries (Milwaukee, AEG) commented: “Milwaukee is passionate about creating a greener job site through the use of cordless technology, and the partnership with Tree-Nation is the perfect way for us to demonstrate this commitment while supporting our distributors, end-users, and employees. We’re looking forward to seeing how the campaign evolves and plan to evaluate and increase our efforts if needed to achieve the highest level of CO2 reduction.”

Tree-Nation is a non-profit organisation that allows citizens and companies to plant trees around the world and offset their CO2 emissions. Recognised internationally and becoming an official partner of the UNEP in 2007, Tree-Nation has evolved to help over 4000 companies and 200,000 users to plant more than 17,000,000 trees in more than 30 reforestation projects on six continents.

About Milwaukee

The world’s number one power tool brand, Milwaukee is synonymous with power tool innovation through the use and development of new technologies. It was the first to use proprietary lithium-ion batteries in its line of cordless tools. Now, the brand is on a mission to create a completely cordless job site with its M12™, M18™ and MX FUEL™ systems.

Acquired by Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. (TTI) in 2005, Milwaukee currently employs over 41,000 people globally. It continues to set industry standards, targeting professional tool users of all types with a product line that includes more than 500 tools and over 4,500 accessories and hand tools.

MX Fuel

A first for cordless power tool technology. MX Fuel revolutionises the light equipment market by delivering performance, run time, and durability without the hazards associated with emissions, noise, and vibration, or the frustrations of petrol maintenance. This new zero-emission platform allows users to improve their carbon footprint, and improves health and safety. Productivity is increased as users can work indoors, in trenches, in tunnels or even in mines, without any petrol headaches.

Press contacts: Samantha Armstrong samantha@the-prcompany.com and Reem Maroun reem@the-prcompany.com