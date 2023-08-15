Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Millennium Hotels and Resorts, MEA is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Dubai's esteemed entity, Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME).

The MOU, signed by Mr Abdul Baset Al Janahi, CEO of Dubai SME, and Mr Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, CEO of Millennium Hotels and Resorts, MEA, will mark a significant milestone in their joint commitment to fostering economic growth, enhancing competition, and strengthening the local SME ecosystem.

The partnership aligns with Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA's core brand pillars, highlighting the importance of community engagement. Recognising the crucial role of SMEs in driving economic development, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, MEA is deeply committed to supporting local businesses in all its operational locations and aims to establish sustainable partnerships and collaborations that fuel innovation and mutual growth for their enterprises, providing equal opportunity.

Under the MOU agreement, Dubai SMEs will provide Millennium Hotels and Resorts, MEA, with comprehensive information on registered SMEs across various categories allowing the hotel brand to extend multiple opportunities for these SMEs to participate. Each entity will become part of the hotel's procurement process, enabling them to expand their market reach and diversify their buyer base. The collaboration aims to enhance competition, streamline the tendering process and foster seamless engagement between members and private sector buyers.

In addition to supporting local SMEs, Millennium Hotels and Resorts strongly emphasises sustainability and environmental responsibility. By engaging with SMEs and integrating their expertise into its operations, the hotel chain aims to enhance its sustainable practices further and contribute positively to the local community.

Mr Fahad Abdulrahim Kazim, CEO of Millennium Hotels and Resorts, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "We are delighted to join hands with Dubai SME and strengthen our support for small and medium-sized enterprises. This MOU underscores our dedication to fostering economic growth, promoting healthy competition, and driving collaboration within the local business community. We firmly believe that by providing opportunities for SMEs, we can collectively contribute to sustainable development and develop an inclusive business environment."

For further information, visit www.millenniumhotels.com

-Ends-

About Millennium Hotels & Resorts

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates over 150 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travellers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore listed global real estate company City Developments Limited and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa currently operates over 50 hotels and 15,000 keys, in addition to 32 hotels in the development pipeline across the region. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighbouring destinations, cultivating partnerships with reputable owners, and is now recognized as one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region. For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com