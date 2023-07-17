Dubai, UAE – Middlesex University Dubai is proud to announce the launch of three new British university degree programmes across its School of Business, School of Psychology, and School of Law for its highly-anticipated September 2023 intake. Introduced in response to industry and employer demands, and constructive feedback from students from around the world, the new courses will equip students with key industry insights and empower them to pursue impactful and rewarding careers in trending and developing global sectors.



Responding to current trends in disciplines such as mental health, data analytics, and law, the three new courses are: BSc Business Computing and Data Analytics, MSc Clinical Health Psychology and Wellbeing, and LLM Legal Practice (SQE Pathway).



As the largest UK university licensed by KHDA in Dubai for three consecutive years and a 5-Star KHDA institution, Middlesex University Dubai has been providing world-class UK higher education degrees in the UAE for 18 successful years. The new courses reflect the institution’s belief that universities must continuously adapt to ensure that their educational offerings remain relevant in the ever-evolving job market and prepare students for career success.



From day one, each UK degree connects students with the industries they are interested in and provides participants with the practical and theoretical skills and passion required to succeed in today’s competitive global job market.



Inspired by the fact that technological industries are rapidly advancing and changing lives and sectors across the globe, the BSc Business Computing and Data Analytics programme provides a strategic approach for getting ahead in the world of IT. Students will be equipped with the latest technical expertise, ensuring that they graduate with exceptional problem-solving skills and an analytical and creative mind that is ideal for data analytics solution design, management, and business planning roles in global organisations.



All lectures, seminars and workshops take place in modern state-of-the-art laboratories and classrooms, while the University’s partnerships with Dell Technologies, IBM, SAS, Oracle Academy and other industry giants provide students with access to cutting-edge technologies and software and specialised teaching materials and workshops. Students also have the opportunity to acquire coveted professional qualifications and undertake internships in the field, building their real-world experience alongside their academic knowledge.



Developed for psychology, health or education graduates, and practicing healthcare professionals and school counsellors, the MSc Clinical Health Psychology and Wellbeing reflects the world’s growing interest in how physical and mental health is central to all areas of home and work life. Students consider the many ways of applying psychology to physical health, psychological well-being, and mental and physical ill health treatments, and experience a diverse range of modules in counselling skills, interventions, chronic illness management, healthy behaviour changes, and research methods.



Finally, the LLM Legal Practice (SQE Pathway) is a landmark one-year Master’s degree that provides students with an advanced Postgraduate qualification in Law, as well as an effective and flexible way of preparing for the Solicitors’ Qualifying Examinations (SQE), a compulsory qualification for becoming a solicitor in England and Wales.



Delivered in collaboration with UK-based The College of Legal Practice, this new LLM offers a unique and innovative understanding of legal practices both in the UAE and across the globe. Students will learn how to address complex legal issues both systematically and creatively and show originality in tackling and solving legal challenges, while connecting with leading practitioners and thinkers in the UAE, one of the world’s most exciting jurisdictions.



Furthering Middlesex University Dubai’s ambition to make quality UK education more accessible and affordable for all, students based in the UAE and from across the globe can also apply for a range of grants and scholarships, designed to reward their talents inside and outside the classroom.



For example, the University’s Academic Excellence Scholarship rewards high-achieving UAE students with scholarships that cover up to 50 percent of the required fees at Undergraduate or Foundation level, and a selection of exclusive international study grants are available to students from abroad wishing to pursue their UK degrees at all study levels in Dubai. A variety of Postgraduate grants are also available for professional learners and fresh graduates looking to advance their education in September 2023.



Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, said: “We are delighted to introduce our three new programmes for September 2023, which adds to our extensive and diverse portfolio of over 70 programmes. Each one of these new exciting, fulfilling and career-focused degrees has been specifically curated to meet the new demands of the world’s ever-evolving industries, and equip students with all the skills they need to excel in their careers and achieve their dreams. They also fill significant gaps in the region’s knowledge of data analytics and mental health, while the LLM Legal Practice (SQE Pathway) provides a unique chance for students to prepare to qualify as a solicitor in England and Wales from here in the UAE. As we build on our reputation as the leading UK university of choice in the region, and proudly cement our position as Dubai’s largest KHDA-licensed UK university for the third consecutive year, these new courses allow us to empower more students, and nurture top talents who will contribute to the future of the UAE.”



Admissions for the September 2023 programmes at Middlesex University Dubai are open now.



Offering over 70 British foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, you can find out more about studying at Middlesex University Dubai at www.mdx.ac.ae.



For more information about the University’s three new progammes, please visit www.mdx.ac.ae/new-programmes-2023.



About Middlesex University Dubai:



Middlesex University Dubai is the first overseas campus of the renowned Middlesex University based in London, UK. The University’s first learning space in Dubai opened at Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP) in 2005 and has over 4,800 students studying from more than 120 nationalities. It is an exciting, diverse and multicultural campus that prides itself on providing a student experience with a difference. As a testament to the growth and success of its thriving international student community, the University opened a second campus location in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) in September 2021.



The University offers a wide range of foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across both locations, including: Accounting and Finance, Business Management, Marketing, Computer Engineering, IT, Data Science, Robotics, Education, Psychology, Law, Digital Media, Film, Creative Writing and Journalism, Fashion Design, Graphic Design, and many more. As well as having all the advantages associated with being a world-class British university, students at both Middlesex University Dubai campuses can benefit from all the opportunities afforded by a rapidly-developing modern city in the heart of the Middle East, while experiencing the diverse nationalities and cultures that make up the population of Dubai.



Middlesex University is a global university committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a culturally and internationally diverse range of students, by providing challenging academic programmes underpinned by innovative research, grants and professional practice. Middlesex University Dubai prepares its students to be professional, skilled individuals fitted for the modern world, committed to life-long learning and able to contribute to the communities in which they live and work.



For more information about the programmes and the range of scholarships and grants available, visit www.mdx.ac.ae.