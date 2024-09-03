ICR Group, a global leader in maintenance and integrity solutions, together with its regional partners, has secured $3.5 million in contracts in the Middle East over the past four months.

ICR’s flagship brand, Technowrap, has been instrumental in driving growth in the Middle East. The increasing interest highlights the commitment to extending the lifespan of critical assets without the need to shut down.

Technowrap provides a long-term alternative to traditional steel replacement, often with a design life of up to 20 years. The quick application can significantly reduce downtime, leading to cost savings, while offering up to a 66% reduction in carbon emissions.

Technowrap is valued for its versatility and efficiency as it can be used to repair a wide range of infrastructure, including pipelines, pipework, tanks, vessels and structural components, both onshore and offshore.

ICR’s operations are supported by its Abu Dhabi office and strategic partner agreements, enabling local service delivery of the product range across the Middle East.

Jim Beveridge, CEO of ICR, said: “Our recent success in the Middle East is a testament to the expertise of our team and local partners. The proven reliability of our products and services positions ICR to enhance operational efficiency and protect critical infrastructure, all while minimising environmental impact. I am confident in our ongoing success in the region as demand continues to grow.”

Aftab Shaikh, Business Development Manager at ICR, based in Abu Dhabi, said: “The suite of ICR products continue to generate significant interest due to their ability to support production uptime. Our local partners help us to leverage regional expertise and market knowledge, ensuring tailored solutions and faster service delivery each time.”

Recent projects in the Middle East have included work on offshore and onshore installations for operators and engineering contractors repairing pipelines, pressure systems and structures.

Notably, Technowrap has been used in a critical subsea repair project on a 48-inch pipeline, where its ability to withstand harsh conditions and extend the life of infrastructure is crucial. ICR also supports similar onshore pipeline repairs and is developing new products for 2025 to further enhance its offerings.

To further complement the Technowrap range, ICR also offers non-destructive composite inspection technique called INSONO. It has been developed to validate the condition and integrity of composite repairs, giving operators and regulators confidence in the application and long-term performance. The technology can detect anomalies in the bond line and interlaminar dis-bonds within composite repair material, supporting life extension.

Quickflange, permanent flange-to-pipe connectors, from 2” to 14”, is another core offering that addresses scenarios where traditional welding solutions are impractical due to hot work constraints or time limitations.

ICR is an engineering partner that develops and delivers technology-led solutions, advancing ways to inspect, repair and maintain assets and critical infrastructure across diverse industries on a global scale. The business has offices in the United Arab Emirates, the UK, USA, Norway and Australia, and more than 25 partner agreements with companies worldwide.

ICR is exhibiting at ADIPEC later this year (November 4 to 7), stand 6210.

