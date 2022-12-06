DUBAI: UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Microsoft Middle East & Africa (MEA) today announced the regional launch of seller experience business application, Viva Sales. The product was announced during Microsoft’s Customer Experience Reimagined event, which brought Microsoft customers from across the UAE and the wider MEA region together to unpack the latest trends and best practices shaping Customer Experience.

Viva Sales helps sellers focus on selling and removes the time spent on manual data entry. The tool leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to automatically capture insights from across Microsoft 365 and Teams so sellers don’t have to enter data manually, and simultaneously delivers AI-driven recommendations and reminders to sellers – all while staying in the flow of work. It streamlines the seller experience by surfacing insights with the right context within tools salespeople already use, saving sellers time and providing the organization with a more complete view of the customer.

Speaking at the event, Michel Diab, Director: Business Applications at Microsoft MEA described why Viva Sales is a gamechanger for businesses. “It’s not uncommon for sellers to have customer information and deal insights saved across Outlook files, Excel spreadsheets, Teams chats and more. Ask any seller and they will tell you that capturing all of that information manually into their CRM system is a time-consuming and meticulous task,” he said. “With Viva Sales, not only is this time reduced, but the rich insights it delivers helps sellers understand overall sentiment of their engagements, measure KPIs and completely revolutionise their overall selling experience.”

Viva Sales provides a level of customer engagement data that was not available previously. As sellers are working, they can tag customers in Outlook, Teams or Office applications like Excel, and Viva Sales will automatically capture it as a customer record, layered with all relevant data about the customer. This data can easily be shared with team members while collaborating in Office and Teams without retyping or looking it up in a CRM.

Powered by data and AI, Viva Sales recommends next steps to progress a customer through the sales funnel, prioritizes work and next steps, and enables sellers to access full history and customer interaction materials. Viva Sales also provides AI-driven recommendations to enable sellers to enhance their customer engagement — optimizing follow-through with next best steps, actionable reminders, and recommendations to accelerate and close more sales.

Viva Sales builds on last year’s launch of Microsoft Viva, an integrated employee experience platform that brings together communications, knowledge, learning, goals and insights to empower every person and team to be their best from anywhere. The launch of Viva Sales represents Microsoft’s first role-based Viva application.

