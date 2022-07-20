The ergonomic, untethered, self-contained holographic mixed reality headset provides out of box value with enterprise-ready applications and is backed by the reliability, security, and scalability of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI Services.

20 July, 2022; Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Microsoft today announced the availability of its industry leading HoloLens 2 mixed reality headset in the UAE. HoloLens 2 provides the most comfortable, intuitive, and immersive mixed reality experience available, delivering enterprise value across key sectors with Dynamics 365 business applications and industry ISV solutions, backed by the reliability, security, and scalability of Microsoft Azure.

Microsoft’s comprehensive mixed reality platform blends the physical and digital worlds, across the spectrum from augmented reality to virtual reality, extending computing beyond two-dimensional screens to fundamentally transform productivity and optimize operations. Thousands of leading organizations across the globe in industries such as manufacturing, construction, healthcare, retail, and education are using HoloLens 2 and Azure mixed reality services to save significant costs, reduce energy consumption and operational emissions, improve learning and retention, enhance the delivery of patient treatment, and boost employee and customer satisfaction.

“Once again, Microsoft demonstrates its commitment to the UAE as we continue to invest and bring innovative solutions to market,” said Ihsan Anabtawi, COO de and CMO, Microsoft UAE. “HoloLens 2 is a cutting-edge device ahead of its time, with AI-powered holograms that respond to commands and interact with real-world surfaces in real time. We are confident that enterprises in the UAE and beyond will leverage it to accelerate their digital transformation journeys and contribute to sustainable economic growth by innovating with confidence and collaborating without boundaries.”

A Forrester Total Economic Impact Study commissioned by Microsoft showed that HoloLens 2 offers a 177 percent return on investment (ROI) over three years, as well as improvements to employee health and safety, business continuity, customer experience, and customer outcomes. “As we shift to the next computing paradigm, Microsoft is excited to upskill every business and every developer to build secure, collaborative metaverse experiences using best-in-class hardware, intelligent cloud services and cross-platform tools.” said Ksenia Ternavskykh, Mixed Reality Product Marketing Lead, Microsoft Middle East and Africa. “By starting with mixed reality, organizations can derive significant and quantifiable impact today and build necessary capabilities to be ready for the future.”

HoloLens 2 enables organizations to empower their workforce from day one with mixed reality apps from Microsoft Dynamics 365 and offers over 200 applications from its rich partner ecosystem, across Independent Software Vendors, System Integrators and Digital agencies, to address unique industry-specific use-cases. HoloLens 2 will act as a business catalyst and empower partners to create new value, increase revenue, and improve customer relationships by offering mixed reality capabilities.

Redington has been appointed as the sole distributor for HoloLens 2 in the UAE and has been fully onboarded together with a number of partners.

“As a market leader in broadline and value-added distribution, boasting a wide portfolio of world-class brands, Redington Gulf is uniquely positioned to offer end-to-end solutions with Microsoft HoloLens 2. With the combined strengths of both our business divisions – Volume and Value, our extensive partner network can craft creative and customized solutions with Microsoft HoloLens 2 to add unparalleled value for their customers’ operations. We have seen a high demand for mixed reality across a variety of industries and together with our strong partner ecosystem, we are primed to help customers leverage mixed reality solutions and become more innovative than they ever thought possible,” said Viswanath Pallasena, CEO, Redington Gulf.