MG ZS, MG 5 and MG GT top the sales charts for the British-born brand

Middle East: Customers across the Middle East continued to visit to MG Motor showrooms in record numbers over Ramadan, with the British-Born car brand recording its best-ever month of sales in April. Spurred on by an extremely competitive range of Ramadan offers, MG registered over 5,000 car sales in a single month for the first time in in the region.

In total, during April MG sold 5,529 units in the Middle East. The best-selling model was the MG ZS crossover, with 1,559 units sold. It was followed by the stylish MG 5 saloon, with sales of 1,246 units and the MG GT - buyers snapped up 1,093 units of the newest 2022 sporty model from the MG line-up, which boasts aggressive sporty looks and 1.5L and 1.5L Turbo powertrains for optimum power and performance.

MG has developed an unbeatable reputation for offering exceptional value of money, with its car line-up acknowledged for its stylish looks, excellent equipment specifications and latest technology offerings, all supported by a market-leading manufacturer’s warranty. During Ramadan, these selling points were reinforced by special offers that included free service contracts, free roadside assistance, free insurance and even the opportunity to win back the value of the car, depending on market.

The release of these latest figures once again highlights the remarkable upwards trend enjoyed by MG across the Middle East over recent years. During the first three months of 2022, the brand saw sales rise by 35 per cent when compared to the same period last year. With total sales of 12,604 units in the first quarter, MG recorded a 4.7 per cent market share across nine regional markets, comprising the six GCC countries, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor Middle East, commented: “Ensuring new car buyers receive the very best value for their money is a fundamental part of the MG offering, and has been integral to our success during the holy month of Ramadan. Once again, our customer-centric approach has paid off, as we continue to shake up the region’s automotive industry.”

-Ends-

About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 98 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car club in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

