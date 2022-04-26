MG sales rise by 35 per cent compared to the first three months of 2021

MG is now ranked sixth most popular car maker in the region

MG ZS compact SUV continues to be the best seller followed by the MG 5 saloon

Middle East: MG Motor continues to win over new car buyers across the Middle East, with sales up by a remarkable 35 per cent over the first three months of 2022 when compared to the same period last year.

This exceptional achievement, in a market place that continues to present unique challenges, makes the British-born marque the sixth best-selling car brand in the region. With total sales of 12,604 units in the first quarter of the year, MG recorded a 4.7 per cent market share across nine regional markets, comprising the six GCC countries, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.

The MG ZS compact SUV took the mantle as the brand’s most popular model with 3,835 sales recorded during the first three months of 2022. In Oman it was the single most popular model in the compact SUV segment accounting for a quarter of all sales. It was followed in the popularity stakes by the stylish MG 5 saloon with 2,772 sales.

Across the region, MG’s biggest market in terms of total volume was Saudi Arabia, where the brand took a 5.1 per cent market share. Other significant markets include Iraq, where MG held a 6 per cent share of the market; Oman – the brand’s best performing market – where MG had an 8.4 per cent market share, rising to an impressive 10.5 per cent during February alone.

Tom Lee, Managing Director of MG Motor’s Middle East operations, commented: “Since arriving in the Middle East seven years ago, we have been totally focused on delivering the very best products and services to our customers across the region, and these latest results emphasise that our approach is working. This region is absolutely key to the brand, and we continue to plan carefully to ensure our production and supply meets the needs of our customers, so that there is always availability to meet the growing demand we are experiencing.”

“We will not be resting on our laurels and have set ourselves ambitious targets for the rest of the year. Despite the challenging market backdrop, we are confident of hitting these targets through a combination of the introduction of new models and attractive, customer-focused campaigns, and by ensuring we maintain a consistent supply of vehicles to meet the needs of our customers across the region,” Lee added.

MG has a dedicated and highly professional regional dealer network, which is committed to ensuring that the standards of customer service delivered by MG set a benchmark in the region. These high levels of service have helped to build customer loyalty, while also attracting customers looking for peace of mind.

Also contributing to this early year success was the new 2022 MG GT. The arrival of this new sports sedan towards the end of 2021 has led to a noticeable increase in showroom footfall.

With the second quarter of the year now underway, the introduction of MG’s special Ramadan offers are set to continue to drive interest from new car buyers across the region. Depending on the market, these consisted of incentives such as zero per cent finance, free servicing for up to 200,000kms, zero down-payments and even the chance to win back the value of the car.

About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 98 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car clubs in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

