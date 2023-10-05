Muscat, Oman: MG Oman, a leading automotive brand in the region, has revamped its periodic maintenance services to offer MG vehicle owners even greater value. The enhanced maintenance services are designed to provide top-notch care and attention, now with the added benefit of increased savings for customers.

With a wide network of 14 service centers across Oman and 98% availability of genuine parts, MG Oman ensures complete peace of mind. The focus on customer savings is part of MG Oman's commitment to delivering high-quality service without compromising on standards. The reliable service from experienced professionals, increased availability of service and parts around the region, and quick service with minimal downtime further enhance the value proposition.

The company advises a regular service interval for MG vehicles at either 10,000 kilometers or every 6 months, whichever occurs first. This regimen connects customers with our proficient team of technicians who meticulously evaluate the vehicle's performance based on a rigorous checklist. Periodic maintenance services stand as an essential practice in preserving a vehicle's seamless operation, promoting peak performance, prolonging its longevity, and safeguarding its resale value. This underscores MG Oman's unwavering commitment to providing top-tier care for all vehicles.

Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, CEO of MHD ACERE said, "Our commitment towards quality and affordability is unwavering. At MG, we are dedicated to providing the utmost customer satisfaction. With our enhanced maintenance services, MG owners can now enjoy exceptional care for their vehicles while also benefiting from significant savings."

MG Oman invites all MG vehicle owners to experience the new enhanced maintenance services and enjoy all the benefits of periodic maintenance with increased savings. To book a service, visit MG Oman Service Booking

About MG:

MG is a British-born automotive brand established in 1924, known for its historic models, awards and achievements throughout the past 99 years. MG was founded by William Morris and Cecil Kimbers and has one of the oldest car club in the automotive industry. Best known for its two-seat open sports cars, MG also produced saloons and coupes. Since its acquisition of MG, SAIC MOTOR, as a Global Top 500 company, has opened a new chapter for this British icon. MG is at the forefront of the introduction of innovative technologies and new energy vehicles for car buyers.

About MG Motor Oman:

MG Motor is one of the leading automotive brands in Oman with a wide range of products, including sedans, SUVs, and 4WDs. The company has 14 showrooms and 14 service centers across the country, ensuring easy access to customers. Recently voted as Oman's Most Trusted Brand in the Automotive Sedan and SUV category, MG Motor prides itself on its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

About MHD ACERE:

MHD ACERE is the flagship distributor of MG in Oman, committed towards the growth of MG brands in the Sultanate with a motto of enhanced customer delight and world-class after-sales services. A dedicated network and round-the-clock support have established MHD ACERE as a reliable name in the industry.