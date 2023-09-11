SHENZHEN, China/PRNewswire/ -- METZ Display, a sub-brand of SKYWORTH and a provider of innovative interactive displays for education and business has announced Artificial Intelligence Technologies LLC Dubai as the authorized exclusive distributor for the UAE market and non-exclusive distributor for the Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain markets, delivering its full range of smart education and smart conference room applications.

Based on the 16 years of R&D and business experience in the IFPD market from SKYWORTH, METZ Display fully inherited its technology and has introduced several interactive displays in the education and business sectors that provide a highly immersive environment and user-friendly experience since 2022, such as the all-in-one LCD and in-cell optical bonding IFPD.

Eric Jiang, METZ regional sales manager of MEA, said: " The IFPD market in MEA is expected to see rapid growth over the next couple of years. The partnership with Artificial Intelligence Technologies LLC, a business entity to promote AI & AV Products, Tools, and services in the United Arab Emirates & Middle East Region will take METZ Display to another new level. We are confident to further develop our quality products and service!"

At the official launch in Dubai, METZ's X-Series, K-Series, and Incell collaborative displays will make their first appearance in the MEA region. With built-in software, exceptional visual experience, and powerful interactive features, METZ displays create an engaging environment and increase efficiency.

Mr Harold Fernandes, Managing director of Artificial Intelligence Technologies, says the METZ portfolio will be a great option for resellers as it can be widely applied in both education and business sectors. "METZ Display offers products that provide an unparalleled engaging experience. We are excited to bring these to our market," he says.

About METZ Display

With Skyworth, one of the world's largest TV companies, and Metz, one of the oldest German manufacturers, METZ Display creates high-quality educational and business applications that make state-of-the-art screen technology available to everyone by combining their strengths and 80 years of experience.

About Artificial Intelligence Technologies LLC

Artificial Intelligence Technologies LLC, Is established as a business entity to promote AI & AV Products, Tools & Services in the United Arab Emirates & Middle East Region. Visit the website at https://ai-tech.ai/

