Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Metropolitan Premium Properties (MPP) – a full-service real estate agency and the Metropolitan Group’s flagship property company, recently closed one of the biggest single-unit rental deals in Dubai this year, a AED 1.7M penthouse at the Omniyat One on Palm Jumeirah, one of the most exclusive residential projects in Dubai.

Aleksandr Mylnikov, Sales Manager at Metropolitan Premium Properties, said: “Despite the high rental fee, the four-bedroom, 4,790 sq.ft. penthouse was in demand because it has incredible views and was the only one available in the building. The transaction went quite quickly as I represented both the landlord and the tenant and we are seeing increasingly more and more inquiries for similar high-end units that overlook the Dubai skyline and the Arabian Gulf.”

One at Palm Jumeirah is a new exclusive premium residential complex by Omniyat with a limited series of 94 exceptional residences managed by Dorchester Collection. The ultra-luxury development offers three and four-bedroom apartments with modern amenities and incredible views of the Arabian Gulf. Located at the track of Palm Jumeirah, the residential project was built, designed, and crafted by award-winning firm SOMA Architects.

The rental deal follows a spate of big-ticket deals this year including a penthouse that was sold for AED 410M on Jumeirah Bay Island and a three-bedroom apartment at Bulgari Resort and Residences for AED 13,543 per square foot – the highest per square foot price for a property sold in Dubai.

In addition to MPP in Dubai the Metropolitan Group also includes, Metropolitan Homes, Metropolitan Capital Real Estate in Abu Dhabi, Luxury Immobilien GmbH, a real estate agency in Vienna and Metropolitan Consulting FZE, providing personal and business legal services in the UAE.