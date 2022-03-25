RATP Dev Mobility Cairo has announced a change in the operating hours of the Metro Green Line 3 stations in preparation for Egypt's World Cup Qualification Match in the first leg of the qualifying playoff, which will take place on Friday, March 25th at the Cairo International Stadium.



According to the company, the operating hours at Green Line 3 stations have been modified to start at 5:30 AM to 1 AM, as well reducing the time between trains from 6.5 minutes to 5.5 minutes, in order to decrease congestion in the stations.

