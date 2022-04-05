DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire) - Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), one of the pioneer council for skill training in M&E domain, recently hosted an Industry-Academia roundtable discussion titled “Fostering Skilling ecosystem by exchange of Knowledge, service & resources” in association with FICCI & NSDC organized by Ministry of Information & Broadcasting at Dubai Expo 2020, Dubai. During the roundtable conference three MoU were signed between Media & Entertainment Skills Council and Mr. Binu Varghese, Sustainable Minds Media Services, Ms. Prema Murlidhar, CEO, Woodlem Park School, Ajman, Mr. Sarju Mathew, CEO, Cineblitz IMHD TVM, respectively.

These collaborations will help to enhance the skills such as development of course curriculum based on technology & Demand, offer hi-end training programmes, skilling & upskilling and offer exciting career opportunities for candidates. Focused on bridging the skills gap increasingly faced by students and young professionals entering the media and entertainment sector, the hybrid event brought together academic and professional experts from across the world to discuss ways of working together to address this challenge.

Mohit Soni, CEO, MESC said, “The core area of the discussion during roundtable focused on Strengthening Skilling Ecosystem between India & UAE, Building Capacity of Trainers & master trainer as per International Standards, Opportunity for student, trainers & professionals between India & UAE, Collaboration of Industry- Academia & Academia- Academia and Exchange of content & learning as well.”

More than 20 students of Pearl Academy & HCT, Ms. Aisha Ibrahim Zyeda Al Ali (Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government), Mr. Chaitanya Chinchilikar (Whistling Woods International), Mr. Jan Horn (SAE Institute), Mr. Arpit Dugar (Next Education Middle East), Prof. Manda Venkatramana (Gulf Medical University), Ms. Monica Mittal (NSDC Int. Ltd.), Mr. Ashish Kulkarni (Punnaryug Artvision Pvt. Ltd.), Ms. Romana Srncova (Higher Colleges of Technologies) to name a few were given the insight about the industry and academia. Apart from these dignitaries, many Indian Academic Institutions like Atlas University, Pearl Academy, SXILL have participated in the roundtable conversation.

