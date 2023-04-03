UAE, Dubai: This Holy Month, Merex Investment has introduced a special Ramadan campaign to reward their customers by bringing them closer to their loved ones. The campaign, named "Reunite with your loved ones", will allow 30 fortunate diners to win a trip to Dubai for their family or friends.

The initiative's primary goal is to foster a sense of togetherness and encourage people to strengthen their bonds with their loved ones. To participate in the campaign, customers can dine at any of the 120 restaurants at City Walk, The Beach, JBR, and La Mer, and share their experience on the destination’s websites which are linked to Google for business, TripAdvisor and Facebook. Customers will also be asked to mention who would they like to bring to Dubai and why.

If you’re in City Walk, dig into lip smacking Lebanese cuisine at Allo Beirut, get a taste of Turkish cuisine at Boaz, slice into juicy cuts of meat at Butcha Steakhouse and Grill, Meat Moot, The PIT house of barbecue or get your best burgers around at Pickl, Five Guys or Goofy Cow Burger.

Head over to The Beach, JBR for equally delicious options such as seafood from Aprons and Hammers, and have your fill of delicious food at Zou Zou, Bosporus, Avani, Bombay Bungalow, Cheesecake factory or Sushi Art. You can also enjoy a variety of cuisines with family and friends at five amazing restaurants including La Mezcaleria, Akiba Dori, Eataly at The Beach, Hurricane’s Grill & Bar and Claw BBQ with the best sea views in town at Pavilion at The Beach, JBR.

And at La Mer, try out gyros and bowls at El Greco or for something sweet, sip on Keventers Milkshakes or get a taste of South American flavours at Argentina Grill. Other great dining options include Al Shorfa, Filli Select, Salt and Falla.

The campaign will run until the end of Ramadan. 30 Winners will be announced on 26 April.

For more information, visit www.citywalk.ae, www.thebeach.ae or www.lamerdubai.ae.

About Merex Investment

Merex Investment is a joint venture between Dubai Holding and Brookfield Asset Management, formed in 2019 with a focus on creating long-term value for Dubai’s residents and business community. The company owns and operates a diversified portfolio of retail assets, including The Beach, City Walk, and La Mer, that span over 2 million square feet and host more than 550 retail, leisure, and entertainment tenants.

The asset management firm’s strategic investments and partnerships re-imagine the way people experience the city, re-engineer the way businesses interact with their customers, and re-think the way urban spaces are designed to create clean, sustainable, happy destinations. Merex Investment is firmly established as a partner of choice for local entrepreneurs as well as regional and global businesses.