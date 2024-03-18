Dubai, UAE - MERED, a prominent international real estate developer, along with the globally renowned Pininfarina, an illustrious name in architectural design, successfully participated in MIPIM 2024 in Cannes, France, showcasing their flagship project, the ‘ICONIC Tower’, a symbol of ultra-luxury living in the heart of Dubai. Marking their inaugural participation at the world’s leading property event, the partners seized the opportunity to immerse themselves in strategic discussions and exploration of potential projects worldwide, reaffirming their commitment to innovation and excellence in the global real estate landscape.

Attendees at MIPIM 2024 were captivated by the presentation of the renowned 66-floor ICONIC Tower, showcasing the project's unparalleled amenities and design elements, including a lavish private lounge and dining room, state-of-the-art gymnasium, exclusive private cinema, infinity pool with breathtaking sea views, expansive outdoor terrace, indulgent jacuzzi, rejuvenating ice spa, and innovative air-conditioned private parking spaces. Throughout the event, MERED engaged in discussions with global market players, investors, and architects, actively seeking new opportunities across different countries. These interactions were marked by insightful discussions and strategic networking, offering valuable opportunities to forge strategic partnerships.

Commenting on their participation, Diana Nilipovscaia, CEO at MERED, said: “Our participation at MIPIM alongside Pininfarina has proven to be a tremendous success. We seized this moment to not only unveil the project but to share our vision of architectural innovation on a global scale. We are committed to not only transform skylines but redefine the very concept of luxury living. Our ambition is to stretch the boundaries of residential developments, ensuring that our projects become landmarks that embody elegance, craftsmanship, and cutting-edge technology."

Dubai's real estate sector continues to thrive, with individual property sales reaching remarkable heights of $420 million in the third quarter of 2023, underscoring the global appetite for premium residential properties. With a proven track record in urban development and a dedication to enhancing luxury living, MERED serves as a role model for quality construction and management in the field. Through innovative technology infrastructure, cutting-edge management systems, and strict adherence to superior building standards, the company remains committed to setting new benchmarks for real estate excellence.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer that changes people's lifestyles by redefining real estate. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector in promising locations. MERED’s projects transcend mere structures, becoming timeless masterpieces that shape cityscapes and enhance residents' lives with unparalleled quality and services.

About Pininfarina:

A global icon of Italian style, Pininfarina is recognised for its unparalleled ability to create timeless works based on its values of technology and beauty. Pininfarina is based in Italy, and has offices worldwide, with a design scope that includes transportation, industrial design, architecture/interiors, and automotive design. Based in Turin, with branches in Miami and Shanghai, Pininfarina Architecture works with a team of 50 professionals - trained at the most prominent academic institutions and research centres in the world.